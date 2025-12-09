Team Lead Visitor Experience

About the project

At Octagon Professionals, we foster genuine connections between talent and organizations. We are currently partnering with a high-profile cultural and multimedia centre in The Hague dedicated to European history and democracy. The expected start date is March 2026.

We are seeking an experienced Team Lead to oversee the Visitor Experience department. In this role, you will be the operational anchor, ensuring your team performs with the highest level of personal attention and professionalism.

Your Role

As a Team lead you will move beyond day-to-day hosting to managing the performance and logistics of the floor team. You are responsible for maintaining high standards of service in a complex, interactive environment.



Oversee daily floor operations, ensuring the exhibition space and cinema run smoothly and efficiently. Monitor visitor flow and coordinate immediate responses to operational hiccups.



Lead, mentor, and roster the Visitor Experience Hosts. Conduct briefings, manage shift handovers, and ensure the team is aligned with service protocols.



Ensure the team effectively facilitates interactive media and role-play learning sessions. Handle complex visitor inquiries or escalations with a solution-oriented mindset.



Coordinate the reception and flow of scheduled school groups and delegations, ensuring a seamless experience from arrival to departure.



Act as the shift lead for safety procedures, overseeing evacuation protocols and ensuring the security of the premises during opening and closing.



Your Profile

You are a professional and helpful leader who balances approachability with authority. You thrive in international business environments and understand the nuances of cultural diplomacy.



Proven background as a Team Lead, Floor Manager, or Supervisor in high-volume hospitality, cultural institutions, or visitor attractions.



University or HBO-level qualification.



Fluent in Dutch and English (C1/C2) is strictly required; additional European languages are a distinct advantage.



Strong leadership capabilities, experience with rostering/scheduling, and the ability to remain calm in busy situations.



You have an open mind and an entrepreneurial spirit, always looking to improve yourself and the service quality.



Experience in a visitor-facing role (museum, gallery, cultural centre, education, hospitality or events) is a plus.



Ability to remain calm and courteous in busy situations.



Exposure in European affairs, public communication, or cultural and educational projects.



Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with confidence in speaking to groups.



Working hours

The centre will be open to the public from Monday to Friday (09:30-17:30) and Saturday (10:00-17:00).

Staff will work on a rotating schedule. Both full-time and part-time arrangements are available, depending on operational needs.

What We Offer

You will be part of a motivated team supporting the launch of a new cultural and educational space in The Hague. Octagon offers:



A modern, inclusive and collaborative work environment.



Full training and onboarding provided upon commencement.



Opportunities to develop skills in culture, communication and visitor engagement.



A competitive remuneration package.



About Octagon Professionals We are mostly immigrants and expats ourselves, so we understand the international landscape. We work with an open mind to find the right people at the right time.

Interested? Apply now to discuss how your leadership can enhance the visitor journey.

