Senior User Verification Agent
About this role
At bunq, we are revolutionizing banking to make it fast, simple, and secure for our users, and we need a Senior User Verification Agent to ensure our users can start using their bunq accounts right away by providing instant and accurate verification. You'll be at the heart of the introduction to our app, defense against fraud, making swift decisions where automation falls short and taking charge of high-risk cases to build a trustworthy platform.
Take ownership 💪
Achieve uncompromising accuracy in risk-based decisions, protecting our users from fraud while ensuring zero unnecessary friction.
Systematically eliminate the Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) backlog by taking decisive ownership of the most complex, high-risk cases that our automated systems cannot solve.
Provide decisive resolution of escalations through sharp analysis and nuanced communication where automated systems fail.
Requirements
You are fluent in the Dutch language.
You have proven ability to make accurate, risk-based decisions on complex Customer Due Diligence (CDD) cases.
You possess a demonstrated engineering mindset to identify root causes and drive process improvements within the EDD framework.
You have the proven ability to leverage AI tools and data to conduct efficient and effective risk investigations.
You hold a solid understanding of KYC/AML compliance frameworks and their practical application in case reviews.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.