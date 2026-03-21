AML Branch Manager, Poland

At bunq, we're more than just a bank - we're on a mission to transform how people experience banking! Our user deserves the freedom to bank like a local, no matter where they are in Europe. By offering local IBANs, we ensure our users can integrate seamlessly into their chosen communities without barriers. Every successful transaction, gym membership, or rent payment is a step toward making them feel at home and letting us truly "Make Life Easy."

As an AML Branch Manager, you’ll play a pivotal role in localizing bunq’s compliance operations and AML framework to align with the specific country’s regulations. Your purpose? To bridge the gap between our user needs and the regulatory framework, helping us create solutions that balance risk management and enable our high-growth goals as a company.



Think you’re up for the challenge? Join us in making a meaningful impact on users’ lives while scaling efficient branch operations across Europe 🚀



Take ownership:



As our AML Branch Manager, you’ll take ownership and make an impact by:



Build and Operationalize

Establish and implement operational processes for a new branch in Poland ensuring bunq is compliant with the local regulatory framework.

Set up day-to-day branch administrative tasks, including managing contracts, office operations, letters, and other logistics to ensure smooth and efficient operations.

Localize the Compliance Operations Framework

Tailor bunq’s compliance operations and AML/CFT frameworks to meet the country-specific requirements, ensuring seamless integration with bunq’s overarching regulatory guidelines.

Create and implement scalable, automated operational processes for effective compliance risk management.

Act as a Key Liaison