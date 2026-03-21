AML Branch Manager, Poland
About this role
At bunq, we're more than just a bank - we're on a mission to transform how people experience banking! Our user deserves the freedom to bank like a local, no matter where they are in Europe. By offering local IBANs, we ensure our users can integrate seamlessly into their chosen communities without barriers. Every successful transaction, gym membership, or rent payment is a step toward making them feel at home and letting us truly "Make Life Easy."
As an AML Branch Manager, you’ll play a pivotal role in localizing bunq’s compliance operations and AML framework to align with the specific country’s regulations. Your purpose? To bridge the gap between our user needs and the regulatory framework, helping us create solutions that balance risk management and enable our high-growth goals as a company.
Think you’re up for the challenge? Join us in making a meaningful impact on users’ lives while scaling efficient branch operations across Europe 🚀
Take ownership:
As our AML Branch Manager, you’ll take ownership and make an impact by:
Build and Operationalize
Establish and implement operational processes for a new branch in Poland ensuring bunq is compliant with the local regulatory framework.
Set up day-to-day branch administrative tasks, including managing contracts, office operations, letters, and other logistics to ensure smooth and efficient operations.
Localize the Compliance Operations Framework
Tailor bunq’s compliance operations and AML/CFT frameworks to meet the country-specific requirements, ensuring seamless integration with bunq’s overarching regulatory guidelines.
Create and implement scalable, automated operational processes for effective compliance risk management.
Act as a Key Liaison
Be the bridge between local regulators and bunq headquarters. Build strong, trust-based relationships with local authorities, providing them with accurate and timely information.
Prepare for and participate in supervisory dialogues, audits, or inspections with the local regulators as required.
Requirements
Experience: working in compliance operations roles with deep expertise in the AML/CFT regulatory framework specific to bunq.
Process Design: Proven experience in conducting process analyses and creating scalable, efficient, and automated compliance solutions.
Project Management: Demonstrated ability to independently manage projects and establish operations from scratch with minimal supervision.
Communication: Strong communication skills also in Polish to effectively liaise with technical teams, non-technical stakeholders, and regulatory bodies.
Business Acumen: In-depth understanding of balancing regulatory risk with the commercial needs of a rapidly scaling tech company.
Attention to Detail: Result-driven, thorough, and attentive to detail while handling compliance, risk management, and localization challenges.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
🌟 Make lasting impact by working on complex & exciting challenges
👩💻 Remote setup: after 3 weeks onboarding in Amsterdam (“AMS”) office, work 2 weeks a quarter in AMS - the rest of time you can work in Poland.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚌 Travel expenses are covered for AMS visits
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍹 Frequent epic events, including an annual bunq weekend away
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.