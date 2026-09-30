Sales Support
Posted on September 30, 2026
Nijmegen
English
Posted on September 30, 2026
About this role
These will be your daily challenges as a Sales Support:
- Supporting the Account Managers and the Inside Sales team;
- Managing the sales orders and contracts;
- Creating and managing quotations for your regular clients;
- Maintaining the relationship with these clients after the deal has been closed: using your commercial skills to cross and up-sell;
- Updating your clients on the status of their order, and communicating with logistics to solve delivery issues;
Requirements
Here's the identikit of the next Sales Support:
- You speak excellent English;
- You have a Bachelor's or Master's, or equivalent educational level;
- You have 2-4 years experience in a Customer Service or Sales Support role;
- You have a commercial mindset and an eye for details;
- You live on a commutable distance from Nijmegen (without the need to relocate);
- You are available 40 hours a week.
Salary
€3000-€3250 per month
The company
Our client is an independent IT hardware and services reseller headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. They buy and sell IT equipment and IT services and operate in more than 80 countries worldwide. If you are looking for a challenging yet fun environment with opportunities to continuously learn and improve, you're in the right place. Currently they are looking for a Sales Accelerator/Support mainly working for big clients.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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