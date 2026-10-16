Operations Assistant | German
Posted on October 16, 2026
Amsterdam
German
Posted on October 16, 2026
About this role
This role is designed for a proactive and detail-oriented Operations Assistant to become an integral part of an international Operations team. You will be crucial in ensuring the smooth execution of daily operational and administrative activities, directly contributing to efficient order processing and exceptional customer support for the German market. The ideal candidate will thrive in a structured environment, making a tangible impact by maintaining accuracy and reliability in all tasks, and fostering strong relationships across departments.
Key responsibilities and daily tasks include:
Key responsibilities and daily tasks include:
- Process customer orders accurately and efficiently using internal systems and tools.
- Manage invoicing and related administrative procedures in a timely manner.
- Provide comprehensive customer support via email and phone in German, addressing inquiries related to orders, shipments, and invoices.
- Coordinate effectively with warehouse and internal teams, proactively monitoring open orders and communicating any delays or issues to customers and stakeholders.
- Escalate complex operational issues or customer concerns to the appropriate internal channels when necessary.
- Coordinate order changes, cancellations, and returns, ensuring all associated information is complete and accurate.
- Maintain precise customer data and documentation within internal systems, including customer registration and order updates.
- Support day-to-day operational activities and assist team members as needed.
- Participate in regular team meetings and collaborate with cross-functional teams in an international setting.
Requirements
- Business level of German (C2/C1 level) and fluent in English
- Good knowledge of Microsoft Office - Excel in particular
- Experience with order fulfillment and having worked with SAP
- Attention to detail, being able to handle procedures that require high level of precision
- Well-organized way of working, being able to process given tasks and projects on time
- Flexibility to work in an environment influenced by Japanese business culture
- High standards in work ethics and ability to maintain a professional relationship with customers, peers, and supervisors
- Strong IT skills and knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Excel will be considered a plus
- Basic knowledge of relational database structure will be considered a plus
- An interest in Japan or some proficiency in the Japanese language
Salary
€2700-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is a Japanese company that develops and supplies high-quality medical products.
Application Procedure
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