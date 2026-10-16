Operations Assistant | German

Process customer orders accurately and efficiently using internal systems and tools.

Manage invoicing and related administrative procedures in a timely manner.

Provide comprehensive customer support via email and phone in German, addressing inquiries related to orders, shipments, and invoices.

Coordinate effectively with warehouse and internal teams, proactively monitoring open orders and communicating any delays or issues to customers and stakeholders.

Escalate complex operational issues or customer concerns to the appropriate internal channels when necessary.

Coordinate order changes, cancellations, and returns, ensuring all associated information is complete and accurate.

Maintain precise customer data and documentation within internal systems, including customer registration and order updates.

Support day-to-day operational activities and assist team members as needed.

Participate in regular team meetings and collaborate with cross-functional teams in an international setting.

This role is designed for a proactive and detail-oriented Operations Assistant to become an integral part of an international Operations team. You will be crucial in ensuring the smooth execution of daily operational and administrative activities, directly contributing to efficient order processing and exceptional customer support for the German market. The ideal candidate will thrive in a structured environment, making a tangible impact by maintaining accuracy and reliability in all tasks, and fostering strong relationships across departments.Key responsibilities and daily tasks include: