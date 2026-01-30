German speaking Claims & Customer Support Associate
Amsterdam
German, English
38
About this role
Are you a problem solver with passion to help others? Are you looking to start a new job in an international company? Then this is the job for you! Our client, a global insurance company is looking for German speaking Claims & Customer Support Associates to join their team and support getting their German clients back on their feet when their gadget gets lost, stolen, or damaged.
Your responsibility will include:
About you:
You are an outgoing person looking to start your career in an international environment with many growth possibilities. You are skilled in working efficiently and precisely prioritising tasks and eager to learn more. In this full-time (38h) role you will work 5 days a week between Monday and Friday, 09.00 – 20.00 and Saturday 10.00 – 17.00. You will join the European Claims team based in Amsterdam and have the chance to work 3 days remotely. Benefits include 28 holiday days, care & welfare allowance of €45 per month, €50 net on your birthday, annual bonus and more!
Profile:
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
German, English
Salary
€31752 per annum
