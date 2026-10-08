Customer Support Agent | German B2

Work with partners, suppliers, and customers mainly across Europe, Great Britain, and the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey (MEAT).

Handle internal and external customer inquiries via phone and email.

Create service orders in the relevant systems for equipment requiring repair or calibration.

Prepare and provide pickup labels, master packing lists, and dangerous goods information.

Manage loaner equipment pools in the UK and the Netherlands, where applicable.

Monitor KPIs through Visual Management, identify deviations in a timely manner, and take appropriate problem-solving actions.

Coordinate with internal teams and carriers to resolve logistical issues and ensure smooth service operations.

Follow established communication procedures, guidelines, and policies.

Work collaboratively with other Service Desk sub-teams to maintain consistent service standards and communication across different regions.

As a member of the Customer Support – Service Desk Team, you will support customers across EMEA who contact our client regarding the calibration or repair of their equipment. You will act as a key connection between customers and the Service Technicians and Logistics teams based in service labs in the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK.Working closely with the wider team, you will process service requests in Oracle, organize shipment collections, manage the RMA backlog, handle customer communication via email and phone, and coordinate with internal teams and carriers to resolve logistical issues.You will also be responsible for monitoring KPIs through Visual Management, identifying deviations from targets, and applying problem-solving methods to help close performance gaps.You will join an international Service Desk Team consisting of 16 agents working across five sub-teams. The teams work closely together through an organized workflow, supporting each other to maintain consistent service quality for customers across different locations. The team is led by a manager with a strong focus on Continuous Improvement.