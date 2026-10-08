Customer Support Agent | German B2
Posted on October 8, 2026
Eindhoven
English, German
Posted on October 8, 2026
About this role
As a member of the Customer Support – Service Desk Team, you will support customers across EMEA who contact our client regarding the calibration or repair of their equipment. You will act as a key connection between customers and the Service Technicians and Logistics teams based in service labs in the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK.
Working closely with the wider team, you will process service requests in Oracle, organize shipment collections, manage the RMA backlog, handle customer communication via email and phone, and coordinate with internal teams and carriers to resolve logistical issues.You will also be responsible for monitoring KPIs through Visual Management, identifying deviations from targets, and applying problem-solving methods to help close performance gaps.
Working closely with the wider team, you will process service requests in Oracle, organize shipment collections, manage the RMA backlog, handle customer communication via email and phone, and coordinate with internal teams and carriers to resolve logistical issues.You will also be responsible for monitoring KPIs through Visual Management, identifying deviations from targets, and applying problem-solving methods to help close performance gaps.
- Work with partners, suppliers, and customers mainly across Europe, Great Britain, and the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey (MEAT).
- Handle internal and external customer inquiries via phone and email.
- Create service orders in the relevant systems for equipment requiring repair or calibration.
- Prepare and provide pickup labels, master packing lists, and dangerous goods information.
- Manage loaner equipment pools in the UK and the Netherlands, where applicable.
- Monitor KPIs through Visual Management, identify deviations in a timely manner, and take appropriate problem-solving actions.
- Coordinate with internal teams and carriers to resolve logistical issues and ensure smooth service operations.
- Follow established communication procedures, guidelines, and policies.
- Work collaboratively with other Service Desk sub-teams to maintain consistent service standards and communication across different regions.
Requirements
- Previous experience in customer service, customer support, service coordination, order management, logistics, or a similar role.
- Experience handling customer inquiries via phone and email.
- Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple requests and priorities at the same time.
- Good communication skills and confidence in working with internal and external stakeholders.
- Comfortable working with systems and processing service or customer-related information accurately.
- Good problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify issues and coordinate with the relevant teams to find solutions.
- Ability to work in an international and multicultural environment.
- Good command of English, both written and spoken, and German at least at B2 level.
- A proactive and team-oriented approach to daily work.
- Willingness to work with operational KPIs and follow established processes and guidelines.
- Location near Eindhoven
Salary
€40000-€43000 per month
The company
Our client provides innovative solutions for the installation and certification, testing, monitoring and analysis of copper, fiber and wireless networks used by enterprises and telecommunications carriers. The company's award-winning solutions provide network installers, owners, and maintainers with superior vision, combining speed, accuracy and ease of use to optimize network performance.
Application Procedure
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