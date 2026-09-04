Account Coordinator Benelux | Dutch
Posted on September 4, 2026
Hoofddorp
Dutch
Posted on September 4, 2026
About this role
Our client is seeking a proactive and customer-focused Account Coordinator to support their Benelux market within a dynamic inside sales environment. In this role, the Account Coordinator acts as the primary point of contact for customers, ensuring a smooth and professional end-to-end sales and service experience.
The position sits within the Sales & Support team and plays a key role in maintaining strong customer relationships while supporting business growth. The Account Coordinator works closely with internal stakeholders and provides support across regions when needed.
Key responsibilities include:
Managing the full inside sales cycle, including preparing and following up on quotations and contracts
Supporting commercial growth by identifying opportunities, conducting proactive sales activities, and maintaining strong customer relationships
Gathering and sharing customer and market insights with Key Account Managers and internal teams
Supporting customer onboarding and maintaining accurate customer data
Contributing to contract lifecycle and debtor management processes
Monitoring customer balances and ensuring timely follow-up
Handling customer enquiries, complaints, and product-related questions in a professional manner
Ensuring accurate administration and high-quality service delivery
The Account Coordinator contributes to a high-performing team environment and continuously seeks improvements in processes and customer experience.
The position sits within the Sales & Support team and plays a key role in maintaining strong customer relationships while supporting business growth. The Account Coordinator works closely with internal stakeholders and provides support across regions when needed.
Key responsibilities include:
Managing the full inside sales cycle, including preparing and following up on quotations and contracts
Supporting commercial growth by identifying opportunities, conducting proactive sales activities, and maintaining strong customer relationships
Gathering and sharing customer and market insights with Key Account Managers and internal teams
Supporting customer onboarding and maintaining accurate customer data
Contributing to contract lifecycle and debtor management processes
Monitoring customer balances and ensuring timely follow-up
Handling customer enquiries, complaints, and product-related questions in a professional manner
Ensuring accurate administration and high-quality service delivery
The Account Coordinator contributes to a high-performing team environment and continuously seeks improvements in processes and customer experience.
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Requirements
Fluent in Dutch (C2) and English (C1-C2)
French is considered a strong advantage, particularly for supporting Belgian customers
Experience within logistics, supply chain, or a commercial environment is a plus
Proficiency in Microsoft Office
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent level through experience
Key competencies:
Strong customer focus with the ability to understand needs and deliver high-quality service
Ownership and accountability, with the ability to manage responsibilities from start to finish
Proactive and solution-oriented mindset
Strong team player with excellent collaboration skills
Results-driven with a balance between efficiency and quality
Commercial awareness with the ability to identify opportunities and contribute to business growth
The company
Our client is an international organization specializing in sustainable supply chain and logistics solutions.
Application Procedure
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