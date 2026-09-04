Account Coordinator Benelux | Dutch

Our client is seeking a proactive and customer-focused Account Coordinator to support their Benelux market within a dynamic inside sales environment. In this role, the Account Coordinator acts as the primary point of contact for customers, ensuring a smooth and professional end-to-end sales and service experience.





The position sits within the Sales & Support team and plays a key role in maintaining strong customer relationships while supporting business growth. The Account Coordinator works closely with internal stakeholders and provides support across regions when needed.





Key responsibilities include:





Managing the full inside sales cycle, including preparing and following up on quotations and contracts

Supporting commercial growth by identifying opportunities, conducting proactive sales activities, and maintaining strong customer relationships

Gathering and sharing customer and market insights with Key Account Managers and internal teams

Supporting customer onboarding and maintaining accurate customer data

Contributing to contract lifecycle and debtor management processes

Monitoring customer balances and ensuring timely follow-up

Handling customer enquiries, complaints, and product-related questions in a professional manner

Ensuring accurate administration and high-quality service delivery





The Account Coordinator contributes to a high-performing team environment and continuously seeks improvements in processes and customer experience.

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