Vacancy | Account Coordinator (4 months) | Polish and English | 32 hours| Amsterdam area

What exactly are you going to do Are you fluent in Polish and do you enjoy being the first point of contact for B2B customers, handling all incoming requests, and supporting your colleagues on a daily basis? For one of our international clients in the Amsterdam area, we are looking for a B2B Account Coordinator who knows how to deal with changing currency, billing, and troubleshooting. During the four-month maternity cover (starting mid-November 2018 until beginning of April 2019), you will be an integral part of the team, and you will enjoy working at their brand new office! Your main responsibilities include: Managing sales process from A to Z (i.a. creating and updating contracts, billing clients);

Handling general enquiries from Polish customers and partners;

Updating customer database;

Capturing and sharing feedback with the team;

Delivering a high level of customer service by adhering to the KPI’s of the company;

Troubleshooting and problem-solving;

Managing debtors and customer balances.

What do we offer you We offer a part-time, temporary position with a salary of around €2500 based on a full-time employment. Nutritious lunch is provided for €2 per meal. Travel costs are reimbursed by the company. Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Job Requirements The requirements for this position are: (Near-) native level of Polish;

Fluency in English;

Previous customer care experience;

Quick starter;

Being self-motivated;

Affinity with finance;

Availability 32 hours per week for 4 months (starting mid-November). Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.