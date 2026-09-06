Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | French and Dutch | Hoofddorp

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for a challenging position within an international organization? Do you have at least three years of experience in a Customer Service or Sales Support function and do you speak French, Dutch and English? Then you might be our perfect match! For one of our clients we are looking for a fulltime colleague for their Customer Service department.

In this diverse function you are responsible for:

Managing customer offers and contracts;

Tracking orders and payments in collaboration with logistics and operational departments;

Handling questions and requests from customers;

Monthly forecasts and monitoring of the market.

Next to these tasks you are also responsible for supporting the Sales Manager. This includes organizing and participating in meetings, and booking trips.

Sounds interesting? Then read further and apply today!