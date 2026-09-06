Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | French and Dutch | Hoofddorp
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you looking for a challenging position within an international organization? Do you have at least three years of experience in a Customer Service or Sales Support function and do you speak French, Dutch and English? Then you might be our perfect match! For one of our clients we are looking for a fulltime colleague for their Customer Service department.
In this diverse function you are responsible for:
- Managing customer offers and contracts;
- Tracking orders and payments in collaboration with logistics and operational departments;
- Handling questions and requests from customers;
- Monthly forecasts and monitoring of the market.
Next to these tasks you are also responsible for supporting the Sales Manager. This includes organizing and participating in meetings, and booking trips.
Sounds interesting? Then read further and apply today!
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What do we offer you
We offer you a long-term employment with a salary of up to €2680 based on previous experience. Your travel-costs will be covered and you will attend interesting trainings and workshops.
Job Requirements
In order to be considered for this function you need to meet a couple of requirements:
- You have a degree on HBO level;
- At least 3 years of relevant previous experience within an international organization;
- Next to French you speak both Dutch and English;
- You know your way around the standard MS Office programs, and you also have experience in order management-systems, such as SAP.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
Our client is an international company in Hoofddorp that is dealing with raw materials. They are easily reached by public transport or car. The culture is international, dynamic and open. The company expects hard work from the employees, but you get a lot back in return.