Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | German, English and Dutch | Leiden area
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
We are offering a great job opportunity at as a Customer Care Specialist for the reservations department with a leading car rental company. Their business approach differs from the traditional car rental companies, which has enabled them to continue building their business on a European scale. Founded 25 years ago in Germany, they want to continue to deliver an excellent customer experience and service their B2B and B2C clients to the fullest. You will be an integral part of the German customer service team, that is servicing mainly B2B clients and helps to find tailor made solutions for their B2C clients.
Tasks and responsibilities:
- handling inbound requests from travel agents, tour operators and B2C clients via phone and mail
- daily interaction with the international vehicle suppliers regarding availability and rates
- draw up tailor-made all-in car rental solutions for B2C clients
- handle last minute request and help solving issues that might arise
- communicate, consult and coordinate with colleagues of the Munich office
What do we offer you
We offer you a long-term position at a fun and informal employer. You will be trained in the Munich office and the client will cover all costs for the training. Initially you will be working on a Unique Multilingual contract, however it is the intention to commit long term to each other and therefore our client will offer a direct contract after a period of about 7 months.
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Job Requirements
Job requirements:
- you speak German on a native level, and good English
- you are willing to improve your Dutch
- you are available to work three weekend shifts per month and one week per month a late shift (until 19:00)
- you are friendly, enjoy client contact, you are patient and reliable
- you enjoy working in a team, but you are also able to work independently
- flexible and a positive outlook on challenging situations
- you are driven by quality and delivering excellent service
Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact our office (Unique Multilingual) at 070-3102740.
This vacancy can also be found under:
Duits, German, Deutsch, reservations agent, customer service, callcenter, support, administration, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, account management, csr, the Netherlands, commercial
About the company
Car rental company.