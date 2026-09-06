Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | German, English and Dutch | Leiden area

We are offering a great job opportunity at as a Customer Care Specialist for the reservations department with a leading car rental company. Their business approach differs from the traditional car rental companies, which has enabled them to continue building their business on a European scale. Founded 25 years ago in Germany, they want to continue to deliver an excellent customer experience and service their B2B and B2C clients to the fullest. You will be an integral part of the German customer service team, that is servicing mainly B2B clients and helps to find tailor made solutions for their B2C clients.

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We offer you a long-term position at a fun and informal employer. You will be trained in the Munich office and the client will cover all costs for the training. Initially you will be working on a Unique Multilingual contract, however it is the intention to commit long term to each other and therefore our client will offer a direct contract after a period of about 7 months.

Job Requirements

Job requirements:

you speak German on a native level, and good English

you are willing to improve your Dutch

you are available to work three weekend shifts per month and one week per month a late shift (until 19:00)

you are friendly, enjoy client contact, you are patient and reliable

you enjoy working in a team, but you are also able to work independently

flexible and a positive outlook on challenging situations

you are driven by quality and delivering excellent service

Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact our office (Unique Multilingual) at 070-3102740.

This vacancy can also be found under:

Duits, German, Deutsch, reservations agent, customer service, callcenter, support, administration, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, account management, csr, the Netherlands, commercial