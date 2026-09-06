Vacancy | Technical Support | German, English and another EU language

Vacancy | Technical Support | German, English and another EU language

Posted on September 6, 2026
Hoofddorp
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you a (near-)native German speaker who is also fluent in English plus another European language? If you also enjoy providing technical support then we have the perfect job for you! After three months you receive access to outstanding secondary benefits, such as health insurance, pension fund, disability insurance, among others.

As a Technical Support Representative you are the first contact for customers with respect to all their questions regarding the company's products and services. In this role you have the responsibility to manage these contacts in a very customer oriented, efficient and effective way to ensure that they are fully satisfied and the required solutions are provided instantaneously.

Main responsibilities are:

  • Discuss with (internal and external) customers technical aspects of product installation, operation and maintenance relative to sales and/or repair considerations;
  • Handle telephone interface using judgments to deal with those, which cannot be handled at first contact and escalate and follow-up appropriately;
  • Handle written customer communications in the form of email and web-chat in support of pre-sale and post-sale customer inquiries;
  • Obtain accurate customer details and amend contact-handling system when applicable;
  • Generation of sales leads from these contacts;
  • Handle customer video chat interactions in support of pre-sale and post-sale customer inquiries;
  • Give interface matrix listed compatibility information to customers;
  • Handle customer product repair invoicing and assist in preparation of customer service statistics;
  • Check status of repair orders per customer request;
  • Follow up on customer satisfaction survey;
  • Provide excellent customer management inclusive of excellent communications, responsive follow through, and advocacy for customer issues with internal departments.

What do we offer you

We offer a full time position on longer term with a good benefit package and nice extras, such as a company internal gym!

Job Requirements

The ideal candidate matches the following requirements:

  • (Near-) native German speaking, fluent in English and 1 other EU language;
  • HBO thinking level
  • A minimum of 1-2 years of related experience;
  • Good knowledge on Windows & MAC environment and applications
  • Experience in a customer service position is a must, experience in a technical support position would be a benefit;
  • Experience with Customer relationship management (CRM) systems
  • Additional technical certification is advantage

As a person you feel confident with:

  • Problem solving and troubleshooting skilled
  • Excellent understanding of operation systems
  • Ability to review and conduct technical articles
  • Ability to process and retain large amount of information
  • Customer Focused
  • Self-driven and independent and able to manage own time, goals & objective
  • People oriented and a team player
  • Strong commercial affinity
  • Strong communication skills, ability to build and maintain internal and external relationships
  • Ability to work and perform under pressure

About the company

Our client is an international company in the area of Amsterdam.

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