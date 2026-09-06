Vacancy | Technical Support | German, English and another EU language

What exactly are you going to do

Are you a (near-)native German speaker who is also fluent in English plus another European language? If you also enjoy providing technical support then we have the perfect job for you! After three months you receive access to outstanding secondary benefits, such as health insurance, pension fund, disability insurance, among others.

As a Technical Support Representative you are the first contact for customers with respect to all their questions regarding the company's products and services. In this role you have the responsibility to manage these contacts in a very customer oriented, efficient and effective way to ensure that they are fully satisfied and the required solutions are provided instantaneously.

Main responsibilities are: