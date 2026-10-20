Customer Success Specialist | German C1

Proactively managing the renewal process for customer service contracts in the DACH and Benelux markets.

Engaging with existing customers primarily through phone calls to build relationships, conduct welcome calls, and perform mid-contract check-ins.

Working collaboratively with another team member to cover both established and new product lines for the region.

Achieving individual monthly and quarterly commercial targets related to contract renewals.

Acting as the main point of contact for customers regarding their service plans, and coordinating with internal lab and service teams to ensure their needs are met.

Maintaining accurate records of customer interactions and renewal statuses in the CRM system.

Are you a commercially-minded communicator who thrives on building strong customer relationships? In this role, you will be essential in retaining and nurturing a portfolio of existing clients within the DACH and Benelux regions. Your main objective is to manage and renew their service contracts, ensuring they receive maximum value and remain loyal partners. This position is perfect for a proactive and outgoing individual who enjoys connecting with people and is motivated by achieving targets. You will be a key player in expanding the company's success into a new, exciting product category.Your key responsibilities will include: