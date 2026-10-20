Customer Success Specialist | German C1
Posted on October 20, 2026
Eindhoven
English, German
Posted on October 20, 2026
About this role
Are you a commercially-minded communicator who thrives on building strong customer relationships? In this role, you will be essential in retaining and nurturing a portfolio of existing clients within the DACH and Benelux regions. Your main objective is to manage and renew their service contracts, ensuring they receive maximum value and remain loyal partners. This position is perfect for a proactive and outgoing individual who enjoys connecting with people and is motivated by achieving targets. You will be a key player in expanding the company's success into a new, exciting product category.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Your key responsibilities will include:
- Proactively managing the renewal process for customer service contracts in the DACH and Benelux markets.
- Engaging with existing customers primarily through phone calls to build relationships, conduct welcome calls, and perform mid-contract check-ins.
- Working collaboratively with another team member to cover both established and new product lines for the region.
- Achieving individual monthly and quarterly commercial targets related to contract renewals.
- Acting as the main point of contact for customers regarding their service plans, and coordinating with internal lab and service teams to ensure their needs are met.
- Maintaining accurate records of customer interactions and renewal statuses in the CRM system.
Requirements
- 1+ years of experience in a commercial, sales, or customer-facing role, or completed education in a related field
- Fluency in English and German both written and spoken.
- Team player, problem solver, customer-oriented, independent worker
- Great communication skills
- Location near Eindhoven
The company
Our client provides innovative solutions for the installation and certification, testing, monitoring and analysis of copper, fiber and wireless networks used by enterprises and telecommunications carriers. The company's award-winning solutions provide network installers, owners, and maintainers with superior vision, combining speed, accuracy and ease of use to optimize network performance.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Eindhoven delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Customer Support Agent | German B2
Customer Service Representative | German C2
Customer Success Specialist | Czech | Venray
Customer Support Representative | Dutch & English
B2B Customer Service Representative | UK Market | Venray Region