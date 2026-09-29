Customer Care Associate | French

Process customer orders and service requests, from confirmation to invoicing

Be the first point of contact for customer questions, feedback and complaints, and follow up with the right teams

Work with our warehouse and distributor to get products and shipping documents to customers on time

Support the Sales team with contracts, customer letters and tenders

Keep customer records organized and up to date

Help improve our customer care processes, systems and reporting

Work closely with Regulatory, Legal and Finance to stay compliant

As, you're the link between our customers and the rest of the organization. You make sure orders, service requests and questions are handled smoothly, so customers get what they need and keep trusting us.