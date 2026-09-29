Customer Care Associate | French
Posted on September 29, 2026
Amersfoort
French
Posted on September 29, 2026
About this role
About the roleAs Customer Care Associate, you're the link between our customers and the rest of the organization. You make sure orders, service requests and questions are handled smoothly, so customers get what they need and keep trusting us.
What you'll do
What you'll do
- Process customer orders and service requests, from confirmation to invoicing
- Be the first point of contact for customer questions, feedback and complaints, and follow up with the right teams
- Work with our warehouse and distributor to get products and shipping documents to customers on time
- Support the Sales team with contracts, customer letters and tenders
- Keep customer records organized and up to date
- Help improve our customer care processes, systems and reporting
- Work closely with Regulatory, Legal and Finance to stay compliant
Requirements
Qualifications / Requirements / Skills
- Education level MBO+ direction commercial business education or other relevant education level.
- French language (C2 level) and excellent English language skills.
- At least 2 years of relevant work experience.
- Living within 30 kilometers and already have a valid work permit are a must.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Quality oriented.
- Able to work independently and as a team member.
- Ability to project a professional image, interact with a diverse customer population.
- Solid verbal and written communication skills for customer interactions.
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office, Oracle and Salesforce
Salary
€3500-€3800 per month
The company
Our client is active in the pharmaceutical industry. To further strengthen the team they are looking for a Customer Service Associate speaking French to join their team.
Application Procedure
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