Temporary Trade Show Coordinator (URGENT) | Multilingual
Posted on November 27, 2025
Amsterdam
English, French
About this role
What will you do?
- In this role, you will handle a wide range of administrative tasks related to registering visitors for an upcoming international trade show. You will serve as the primary point of contact for all visitor inquiries, whether they come through online forms, emails, or phone calls. Additionally, you will support the visitor department—and the broader office—with various administrative activities.
- Entering and updating registration requests in the database
- Reviewing, verifying, and completing company and visitor information using online sources and submitted documents
- Responding to questions from visitors about their attendance via email and phone
- Supporting the team with general administrative duties as needed
- Working fully onsite during the trade show period
- Verifying and confirming visitor company details in the permanent database
- Assisting the visitor department and office with ongoing administrative follow-up tasks
Requirements
Who are you?
- You have excellent written and spoken English skills, and you also speak one or more of the following languages: French, German, Spanish, and/ or Italian
- You have an HBO level of thinking and working (or MBO with strong relevant experience)
- You can manage, prioritize, and take responsibility for your own workload
- You bring solid administrative and customer service experience
- You are accurate, service-oriented, and a strong communicator
- You feel confident addressing and upholding terms & conditions with challenging visitors
- You are highly proficient with MS Office
- You are eager to learn and apply new procedures as instructed
- You can work both independently and collaboratively
- You can perform well under pressure and meet deadlines in a dynamic environment
- You live in the Amsterdam region and hold a valid work permit for the Netherlands
- This position requires being 100% onsite at the office—no hybrid option
- You are committed until the end of the project
- Due to the high-intensity period leading up to the trade show in May, holidays cannot be taken beforehand. A day off may be requested in consultation with your manager.
- Overtime may be necessary during peak periods in May.
- The trade show takes place in mid-May 2026, and you must be available to work on the public holiday (14 May).
Salary
€2600-€2750 per month
The company
Our client is an international member organization company responsible for organizing international events. The European Headquarter is based in the Netherlands and the Headquarter is based in the USA.You’ll join a collaborative, international team that values teamwork and cooperation.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
