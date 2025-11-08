Executive Assistant | Temporary
About this role
Are you an exceptional Executive Assistant ready to support senior leadership in the global entertainment industry? We're looking for a highly organized, detail-oriented professional on behalf of our client, an entertainment company based in Amsterdam.
This is a temporary position for 6 months with the possibility of extension. You will be offered a contract through us, Adams Multilingual Recruitment.
Key Responsibilities
Executive Calendar & Meeting Management
- Oversee an extremely complex, high-volume calendar involving numerous internal and external stakeholders across multiple time zones
- Schedule and coordinate meetings with production partners, talent representatives, and cross-functional teams
- Anticipate scheduling conflicts and proactively resolve calendar challenges, including last-minute reorganization
- Ensure the executive's time is optimized for strategic priorities and key relationships
- Manage set visits and coordinate logistics for content-related travel
Travel & Expense Management
- Arrange complex domestic and international travel across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond
- Coordinate passport renewals and process visa applications as needed
- Process expense reports accurately and on time
- Anticipate travel needs and optimize logistics for efficiency
- Book and coordinate high-profile dinners and events with talent
Communications & Correspondence Management
- Handle substantial volumes of internal and external communication with professionalism, including evening and weekend responses when necessary
- Review, research, and route correspondence appropriately
- Draft emails, documents, and communications on behalf of the executive
- Filter and prioritize incoming requests to protect the executive's focus
- Respond to urgent communications outside traditional working hours when required
Project Coordination & Administrative Support
- Provide coordination for strategic projects and initiatives within the Content organization
- Develop presentations, organizational charts, and business materials
- Collect and analyze information to support decision-making and project tracking
- Update business trackers with relevant data to monitor key initiatives
- Coordinate with the Chief of Staff on meeting attendance, note-taking, and action point follow-ups
Stakeholder & Vendor Relations
- Coordinate with administrators across Content and partner functions, including Production, Post Production, Marketing, and Finance
- Manage relationships with external vendors for events, travel, and services
- Interface with talent representatives and production companies
- Maintain professional composure when coordinating with high-profile individuals
Event Planning & Team Activities
- Plan team and cross-functional off-site gatherings and events
- Coordinate with hotels, vendors, and service providers for lodging, catering, flights, audiovisual equipment, and transportation
- Manage logistics for talent gifting and special events
- Ensure events reflect company culture and standards
Qualifications & Skills
- Minimum 8 years of experience as an Executive Assistant or similar role
- Demonstrated experience supporting senior executives in international organizations across multiple time zones
- Exceptional organizational capabilities with meticulous attention to detail and a high level of accuracy in all tasks
- Strong resilience and adaptability to handle rapidly changing priorities and high-pressure situations, including evenings and weekends
- Very high proficiency in Google Workspace
- The capability to make informed decisions independently and develop creative solutions
- Strong networking abilities and interpersonal skills for internal and external relationship management
- Comfort handling confidential and sensitive information with complete discretion
- Ability to remain composed and professional when interacting with high-profile talent
- Fluency in English at a very high level is mandatory
- Comfortable being in the office 5 days per week
- Additional EMEA languages (German, French, Spanish, or Italian) are preferred but not required
- Self-driven professional who excels in dynamic, fast-paced creative environments with non-traditional working hours
What We Offer
- Opportunity to work with an international, diverse team across multiple European countries
- Exposure to world-class content development and production operations
- Collaboration with creative talent and industry leaders across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
- A company culture that values impact, collaboration, and efficiency
- 25 holiday days
Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com
Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require a visa sponsorship now or in the future.
