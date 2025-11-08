Executive Assistant | Temporary

Posted on November 8, 2025
Amsterdam
About this role

Are you an exceptional Executive Assistant ready to support senior leadership in the global entertainment industry? We're looking for a highly organized, detail-oriented professional on behalf of our client, an entertainment company based in Amsterdam.

This is a temporary position for 6 months with the possibility of extension. You will be offered a contract through us, Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Key Responsibilities

Executive Calendar & Meeting Management

  • Oversee an extremely complex, high-volume calendar involving numerous internal and external stakeholders across multiple time zones
  • Schedule and coordinate meetings with production partners, talent representatives, and cross-functional teams
  • Anticipate scheduling conflicts and proactively resolve calendar challenges, including last-minute reorganization
  • Ensure the executive's time is optimized for strategic priorities and key relationships
  • Manage set visits and coordinate logistics for content-related travel

Travel & Expense Management

  • Arrange complex domestic and international travel across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond
  • Coordinate passport renewals and process visa applications as needed
  • Process expense reports accurately and on time
  • Anticipate travel needs and optimize logistics for efficiency
  • Book and coordinate high-profile dinners and events with talent

Communications & Correspondence Management

  • Handle substantial volumes of internal and external communication with professionalism, including evening and weekend responses when necessary
  • Review, research, and route correspondence appropriately
  • Draft emails, documents, and communications on behalf of the executive
  • Filter and prioritize incoming requests to protect the executive's focus
  • Respond to urgent communications outside traditional working hours when required

Project Coordination & Administrative Support

  • Provide coordination for strategic projects and initiatives within the Content organization
  • Develop presentations, organizational charts, and business materials
  • Collect and analyze information to support decision-making and project tracking
  • Update business trackers with relevant data to monitor key initiatives
  • Coordinate with the Chief of Staff on meeting attendance, note-taking, and action point follow-ups

Stakeholder & Vendor Relations

  • Coordinate with administrators across Content and partner functions, including Production, Post Production, Marketing, and Finance
  • Manage relationships with external vendors for events, travel, and services
  • Interface with talent representatives and production companies
  • Maintain professional composure when coordinating with high-profile individuals

Event Planning & Team Activities

  • Plan team and cross-functional off-site gatherings and events
  • Coordinate with hotels, vendors, and service providers for lodging, catering, flights, audiovisual equipment, and transportation
  • Manage logistics for talent gifting and special events
  • Ensure events reflect company culture and standards

Qualifications & Skills

  • Minimum 8 years of experience as an Executive Assistant or similar role
  • Demonstrated experience supporting senior executives in international organizations across multiple time zones
  • Exceptional organizational capabilities with meticulous attention to detail and a high level of accuracy in all tasks
  • Strong resilience and adaptability to handle rapidly changing priorities and high-pressure situations, including evenings and weekends
  • Very high proficiency in Google Workspace 
  • The capability to make informed decisions independently and develop creative solutions
  • Strong networking abilities and interpersonal skills for internal and external relationship management
  • Comfort handling confidential and sensitive information with complete discretion
  • Ability to remain composed and professional when interacting with high-profile talent
  • Fluency in English at a very high level is mandatory
  • Comfortable being in the office 5 days per week 
  • Additional EMEA languages (German, French, Spanish, or Italian) are preferred but not required
  • Self-driven professional who excels in dynamic, fast-paced creative environments with non-traditional working hours

What We Offer

  • Opportunity to work with an international, diverse team across multiple European countries
  • Exposure to world-class content development and production operations
  • Collaboration with creative talent and industry leaders across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
  • A company culture that values impact, collaboration, and efficiency
  • 25 holiday days

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require a visa sponsorship now or in the future.

Salary

€80,000 - €85,000 Per Year
