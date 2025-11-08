Executive Assistant | Temporary

Are you an exceptional Executive Assistant ready to support senior leadership in the global entertainment industry? We're looking for a highly organized, detail-oriented professional on behalf of our client, an entertainment company based in Amsterdam.

This is a temporary position for 6 months with the possibility of extension. You will be offered a contract through us, Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Key Responsibilities

Executive Calendar & Meeting Management

Oversee an extremely complex, high-volume calendar involving numerous internal and external stakeholders across multiple time zones

Schedule and coordinate meetings with production partners, talent representatives, and cross-functional teams

Anticipate scheduling conflicts and proactively resolve calendar challenges, including last-minute reorganization

Ensure the executive's time is optimized for strategic priorities and key relationships

Manage set visits and coordinate logistics for content-related travel

Travel & Expense Management

Arrange complex domestic and international travel across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond

Coordinate passport renewals and process visa applications as needed

Process expense reports accurately and on time

Anticipate travel needs and optimize logistics for efficiency

Book and coordinate high-profile dinners and events with talent

Communications & Correspondence Management

Handle substantial volumes of internal and external communication with professionalism, including evening and weekend responses when necessary

Review, research, and route correspondence appropriately

Draft emails, documents, and communications on behalf of the executive

Filter and prioritize incoming requests to protect the executive's focus

Respond to urgent communications outside traditional working hours when required

Project Coordination & Administrative Support

Provide coordination for strategic projects and initiatives within the Content organization

Develop presentations, organizational charts, and business materials

Collect and analyze information to support decision-making and project tracking

Update business trackers with relevant data to monitor key initiatives

Coordinate with the Chief of Staff on meeting attendance, note-taking, and action point follow-ups

Stakeholder & Vendor Relations

Coordinate with administrators across Content and partner functions, including Production, Post Production, Marketing, and Finance

Manage relationships with external vendors for events, travel, and services

Interface with talent representatives and production companies

Maintain professional composure when coordinating with high-profile individuals

Event Planning & Team Activities

Plan team and cross-functional off-site gatherings and events

Coordinate with hotels, vendors, and service providers for lodging, catering, flights, audiovisual equipment, and transportation

Manage logistics for talent gifting and special events

Ensure events reflect company culture and standards

Qualifications & Skills

Minimum 8 years of experience as an Executive Assistant or similar role

Demonstrated experience supporting senior executives in international organizations across multiple time zones

Exceptional organizational capabilities with meticulous attention to detail and a high level of accuracy in all tasks

Strong resilience and adaptability to handle rapidly changing priorities and high-pressure situations, including evenings and weekends

Very high proficiency in Google Workspace

The capability to make informed decisions independently and develop creative solutions

Strong networking abilities and interpersonal skills for internal and external relationship management

Comfort handling confidential and sensitive information with complete discretion

Ability to remain composed and professional when interacting with high-profile talent

Fluency in English at a very high level is mandatory

Comfortable being in the office 5 days per week

Additional EMEA languages (German, French, Spanish, or Italian) are preferred but not required

Self-driven professional who excels in dynamic, fast-paced creative environments with non-traditional working hours

What We Offer

Opportunity to work with an international, diverse team across multiple European countries

Exposure to world-class content development and production operations

Collaboration with creative talent and industry leaders across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

A company culture that values impact, collaboration, and efficiency

25 holiday days

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require a visa sponsorship now or in the future.

The post Executive Assistant | Temporary appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.