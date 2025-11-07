Executive Assistant - English

Our client is an international media and entertainment giant, offering streaming services to millions of members worldwide who enjoy TV series, documentaries, movies and an exciting gaming experience.

We are seeking a dynamic Executive Assistant to join our client’s EMEA Regional Operations team in Amsterdam, providing high-level support to the Vice President of Content, EMEA.

Job Profile for Executive Assistant

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Maintain a high-volume, complex calendar, including scheduling meetings, internally and externally, with multiple parties across multiple time zones

Manage a heavy volume of communication internally and externally, displaying a high level of professionalism

Read, research, and route correspondence, draft emails and documents, collect and analyse information

Provide support and coordination for projects and initiatives such as the creation of presentations and organisational charts

Update trackers with key business data and information to support projects

Coordinate domestic and international travel arrangements, including passport renewals, processing visas and expense reports on time

Attend and take notes in meetings and circulate pertinent information to the broader team

Collaborate with administrators and coordinators within the Content team and across various functions (e.g., Production, Post Production, Marketing, Finance, and other internal partners, etc)

Plan team and cross-functional off-sites through coordination with hotels and vendors for lodging, catering, flights, A/V, and transport

Assist with onboarding and tracking of new hires

Coordinate and execute talent gifting and events

Candidate Profile for Executive Assistant

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Fluency in one of these languages is a plus: German, French, Spanish or Italian

10+ years of experience as an Executive Assistant, ideally in the entertainment industry

Proficient in Google Suite and high degree of comfort using online tools

Proven experience working with international teams and across multiple time zones

A team-player mindset with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Exceptional organisational skills and an unwavering attention to detail

Strong resilience and flexibility to adapt to rapidly changing priorities

Willingness to make informed decisions and think outside the box

Strong networking and interpersonal skills (internally and externally)

Comfortable dealing with confidential or sensitive information

What Our Client Offers