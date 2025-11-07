Executive Assistant - English
Posted on November 7, 2025
Amsterdam
40
Posted on November 7, 2025
About this role
Our client is an international media and entertainment giant, offering streaming services to millions of members worldwide who enjoy TV series, documentaries, movies and an exciting gaming experience.
We are seeking a dynamic Executive Assistant to join our client’s EMEA Regional Operations team in Amsterdam, providing high-level support to the Vice President of Content, EMEA.
Job Profile for Executive Assistant
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Maintain a high-volume, complex calendar, including scheduling meetings, internally and externally, with multiple parties across multiple time zones
- Manage a heavy volume of communication internally and externally, displaying a high level of professionalism
- Read, research, and route correspondence, draft emails and documents, collect and analyse information
- Provide support and coordination for projects and initiatives such as the creation of presentations and organisational charts
- Update trackers with key business data and information to support projects
- Coordinate domestic and international travel arrangements, including passport renewals, processing visas and expense reports on time
- Attend and take notes in meetings and circulate pertinent information to the broader team
- Collaborate with administrators and coordinators within the Content team and across various functions (e.g., Production, Post Production, Marketing, Finance, and other internal partners, etc)
- Plan team and cross-functional off-sites through coordination with hotels and vendors for lodging, catering, flights, A/V, and transport
- Assist with onboarding and tracking of new hires
- Coordinate and execute talent gifting and events
Candidate Profile for Executive Assistant
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Fluency in one of these languages is a plus: German, French, Spanish or Italian
- 10+ years of experience as an Executive Assistant, ideally in the entertainment industry
- Proficient in Google Suite and high degree of comfort using online tools
- Proven experience working with international teams and across multiple time zones
- A team-player mindset with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Exceptional organisational skills and an unwavering attention to detail
- Strong resilience and flexibility to adapt to rapidly changing priorities
- Willingness to make informed decisions and think outside the box
- Strong networking and interpersonal skills (internally and externally)
- Comfortable dealing with confidential or sensitive information
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive salary
- 25 vacation days per year
- Pension plan
- Opportunity to join a dynamic international environment
- Work for a global organisation
- Be part of a passionate and creative team
