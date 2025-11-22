PART TIME - Office & Facility Coordinator

Welcome visitors and clients, notify relevant staff of arrivals, and manage access for employees, contractors, and suppliers.

Handle incoming calls and manage the general email inbox, ensuring messages are directed to the appropriate colleagues.

Coordinate daily lunch deliveries, maintain cleanliness in kitchen and coffee areas, and ensure coffee machines are stocked and ready.

Approve and verify invoices, manage supplier contracts, and order office supplies, packaging materials, and refreshments as needed.

Work with external vendors for maintenance and repairs, and support compliance and government inspections.

Manage incoming and outgoing mail, key issuance, and assist employees with booking meeting rooms, travel, hotels, and restaurants.

Maintain engineering tools and records (e.g., time registration, system administration), compile quality reports, and manage supplier feedback.

Conduct risk assessments, support audits, lead safety walks, and act as safety officer for the site.

Our client is looking for an Office & Facilities Coordinator to ensure smooth daily operations at their workplace. This diverse role combines front desk duties, office administration, facilities management, and support for engineering and compliance tasks.The ideal candidate is proactive, solution-oriented, and communicates effectively, taking full ownership of responsibilities. You will play a key role in creating a welcoming environment, supporting internal teams, and maintaining operational excellence across the site.