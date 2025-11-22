PART TIME - Office & Facility Coordinator
Posted on November 22, 2025
Amsterdam
Dutch
Posted on November 22, 2025
About this role
Please note : this position requires minimum 4 days per week in the office (Monday to Thursday) & Part-time, 6 hours per day
Our client is looking for an Office & Facilities Coordinator to ensure smooth daily operations at their workplace. This diverse role combines front desk duties, office administration, facilities management, and support for engineering and compliance tasks.
The ideal candidate is proactive, solution-oriented, and communicates effectively, taking full ownership of responsibilities. You will play a key role in creating a welcoming environment, supporting internal teams, and maintaining operational excellence across the site.
Essential Functions:
- Welcome visitors and clients, notify relevant staff of arrivals, and manage access for employees, contractors, and suppliers.
- Handle incoming calls and manage the general email inbox, ensuring messages are directed to the appropriate colleagues.
- Coordinate daily lunch deliveries, maintain cleanliness in kitchen and coffee areas, and ensure coffee machines are stocked and ready.
- Approve and verify invoices, manage supplier contracts, and order office supplies, packaging materials, and refreshments as needed.
- Work with external vendors for maintenance and repairs, and support compliance and government inspections.
- Manage incoming and outgoing mail, key issuance, and assist employees with booking meeting rooms, travel, hotels, and restaurants.
- Maintain engineering tools and records (e.g., time registration, system administration), compile quality reports, and manage supplier feedback.
- Conduct risk assessments, support audits, lead safety walks, and act as safety officer for the site.
Requirements
- Fluent in written and spoken English is a must. Speaking Dutch is a high preffered.
- 2-5 years of experience in reception or office coordinator
- Customer-focused with a friendly and approachable manner
- Strong desire to support colleagues and visitors
- Excellent computer skills
- Clear and effective written and verbal communication
- High level of organisation and attention to detail
Salary
€2800-€2850 per month
The company
Our client makes electronic devices for various vehicles like boats, RVs, and industrial machines.
