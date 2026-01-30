Scientific officer (Inspections Office) at the EMA (EU Langs)

Posted on January 30, 2026
Amsterdam
40
About this role

We have a unique opportunity for you to demonstrate your scientific expertise within the leading EU institution of medicines and pharmacology based in Amsterdam! 

We are the long-standing agency, trusted for over 20 years to recruit for interim positions at the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The EMA are the medicines regulatory organisation responsible for public human and animal health throughout the European Union. They are now looking for a Scientific officer (Inspections Office) to join them on an initial 5-month temporary (Interim) contract. Deadline to apply is Tuesday 03/02/2026.

This is a full-time position, 40 hours per week, and candidates are required to be based in the Netherlands Monday-Friday and to work 2 to 3 days per week in the office in Amsterdam.

You would contribute providing scientific, regulatory or procedural input relating to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Inspections and market surveillance activities for human and veterinary medicines. In this role you will be supporting oversight of global pharmaceutical manufacturing via inspection co-ordination, providing inspection input during marketing authorisation assessment, and supporting the management of quality defects and recalls. 
This is an exciting opportunity to join an institution that provides a truly international working environment where everyone is passionate about public health. 

Your responsibilities will include:
  • Provide scientific specialist expertise, coordination and regulatory support to the review of manufacturing aspects for human and veterinary medicines and their supply chains across the life-cycle of the medicinal product (e.g. scientific advice, evaluation of marketing authorisations and post-authorisation variations and line extensions, quality defect procedures).
  • Coordinate supervision of compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and market surveillance activities for human and veterinary medicines throughout their lifecycle.
  • Provide scientific and regulatory support on GMP compliance matters to the GMDP Inspectors Working Group and provide training as required.
  • Support the development of regulatory and scientific guidance documents by coordinating preparation with EU Network experts and providing technical and regulatory input to ensure consistency with the applicable EU pharmaceutical legislation and regulatory requirements.
  • Collaborate with international partner authorities in the harmonisation of manufacturing or inspection standards and practices.
  • Provide regulatory support to requests for information from external stakeholders.

Profile:
  • University studies of at least 3 years in Life Science (biology, chemistry, biochemistry, pharmacy).
  • Excellent organisational, communication and scientific writing skills;
  • Knowledge and understanding of the EU pharmaceutical legislation.
  • Fluency in English and at least one other EU language –Spanish, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, French, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Maltese, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Slovenian, Slovakian, Finnish, Swedish, Greek, Romanian, Bulgarian, Croatian, Norwegian, Icelandic

Essential requirements:
  • Up to 3 years of full time professional relevant experience;
  • Experience in either a competent authority in the field of medicines regulation, the pharmaceutical industry or in a healthcare / academic setting should have been obtained in: In the scientific, regulatory, or procedural aspects of the research, development, authorisation, productions or supervision of human or veterinary medicines;
  • In working with medicinal products containing medical devices and associated regulatory framework;

To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Marie-Anne. 
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.

Requirements

Fluency in English and at least one other EU language –Spanish, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, French, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Maltese, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Slovenian, Slovakian, Finnish, Swedish, Greek, Romanian, Bulgarian, Croatian, Norwegian, Icelandic

Salary

€5000 - €5500 per month
