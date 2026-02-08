Mangement Assistant | English | Temp

Mangement Assistant | English | Temp

Posted on February 8, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on February 8, 2026

About this role

If you are experienced in handling complex agendas for multiple executives/departments, in a timely and efficient manner, we would love to speak with you! This is a great opportunity for someone with great organizational skills who enjoys diversity and multitasking in fast paced environments.

Our client is a leader in the global entertainment industry, offering a cutting-edge platform with over 231 million paid memberships in more than 190 countries. Their services bring a wide variety of TV series, films, and games to audiences worldwide, providing unlimited entertainment with unparalleled convenience.

As department assistant you will provide interim administrative support for various teams when an assistant is out of the office, or on leave.

Responsibilities:

  • Heavy calendar management – maintaining calendars for executives, scheduling internal and external meetings, and resolving meeting conflicts
  • Coordinating travel arrangements (domestic and international) and other administrative duties (i.e. processing travel and expense reports)
  • Taking concise notes in meetings and strategically circulating information to the broader team
  • Engaging in heavy communication internally and externally
  • Creating presentations and documents using PowerPoint and Google docs

What we are looking for:

  • Prior experience as an assistant for multiple executives/teams
  • Proficiency in Google Suite, Microsoft Word, and Excel is a MUST
  • Understanding of how to prioritize and respond accordingly and timely manner
  • Strong writing skills and the ability to multitask – You’ll be supporting directors and VPs, as well as engaging with external partners
  • Ability to be a self-starter and work autonomously

What’s in it for you?

  • Immediate employment within a fantastic company
  • A company culture that values impact, collaboration, and efficiency

Please note that for this role, we can only consider candidates who already reside and are eligible to work in the Netherlands on short notice, under an agency contract.

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply!

 

The post Mangement Assistant | English | Temp appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Want more jobs like this?Get Administration / Secretarial jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Sales & Administrative Assistant | French & English
Account Coordinator | Dutch
Inside Sales Representative | Dutch & English
Department Assistant - English
Account Coordinator | German
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position