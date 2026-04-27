Executive Assistant | Mandarin

Manage a complex and highly dynamic calendar, schedule meetings, and coordinate international travel.

Prepare, review, and refine correspondence, presentations, and reports for internal and external stakeholders.

Serve as a point of contact for the executive’s leadership team and global counterparts.

Assist with special projects and strategic initiatives, often involving cross-functional collaboration and external partners.

Arrange business travel for team members.

Support various departments with ad‑hoc administrative tasks as required.

We are seeking a grounded and highly organized Executive Assistant to provide advanced administrative and strategic support to our client's president. The role also contributes to smooth daily office operations, including facility coordination, reception backup, and support for internal events. Success in this position requires exceptional communication skills, sound judgment, and the ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.Supporting the president’s core responsibilities, priorities, and initiatives.Providing wider administrative support across the organization.