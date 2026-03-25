Executive Assistant | Dutch | NGO

Our client is a well-established international NGO based in Amsterdam, dedicated to conducting large-scale comparative research in education across the globe. In their beautiful office in Amsterdam, they are looking for an Executive Assistant to support the Director of the office.

About the Role

This is a varied and central role combining high-level executive support with HR administrative responsibilities. The Amsterdam office has grown significantly in recent years and brings together teams across secretariat, communications, country outreach, project management, and finance.

The Executive Assistant will work directly with senior leadership and collaborate closely with the wider Amsterdam team. A key part of the role involves coordinating complex international travel logistics for directors who travel extensively throughout the year. Alongside this, the role includes a range of HR administrative tasks, from compliance support to employee queries.

This role suits someone who is proactive, organized, and genuinely motivated by enabling others to do their best work. A service-oriented mindset, a calm approach under pressure, and strong attention to detail are essential.

Key Responsibilities

Executive Support (90%)

Managing all aspects of complex international travel arrangements, including flights, hotels, local transportation, visas, and itineraries

Calendar management, scheduling, and coordinating appointments for senior leadership

Reviewing and editing documents, presentations, and other materials

Gathering and compiling background information and meeting materials

Corresponding with international meeting hosts and external stakeholders

Processing invoices, travel expense claims, and renewing memberships and subscriptions

Taking minutes during international meetings

HR Administration (10%)

Supporting the maintenance and distribution of HR documentation, including employee handbooks and FAQs

Coordinating recruitment and onboarding logistics, such as posting job ads and scheduling interviews

Organising and contributing to internal team-building activities and staff events

Providing general administrative and office management support as needed

Candidate Profile

Right to work in the Netherlands, with the ability to travel for a few times a year

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both Dutch and English; German is desirable, and other languages such as French or Spanish are a plus

Relevant educational background at HBO level or above, combined with several years of secretarial or personal assistant experience at management level, preferably in an international setting

Strong organizational skills and meticulous attention to detail

Excellent time management and proficiency in MS Office, particularly Word and PowerPoint

Comfortable with digital tools and confident in learning new systems and platforms

Culturally aware and diplomatically skilled in working with diverse internal and external stakeholders

A collaborative, people-oriented team player with strong interpersonal skills

Able to manage a busy workload under tight deadlines with a high degree of self-management

What’s on Offer

A role within a mission-driven, inclusive, and internationally oriented organisation

A centrally located Amsterdam office with a hybrid working policy (approximately 60% office / 40% home)

Learning and development opportunities

A competitive compensation and benefits package

An initial one-year contract with the prospect of a permanent position

Does this sound interesting for you? Please feel free to apply directly!

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