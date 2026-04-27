Executive Assistant
Posted on April 27, 2026
Amsterdam
English, Mandarin
Posted on April 27, 2026
About this role
We are seeking a grounded and highly organized Executive Assistant to provide advanced administrative and strategic support to our client's president. The role also contributes to smooth daily office operations, including facility coordination, reception backup, and support for internal events. Success in this position requires exceptional communication skills, sound judgment, and the ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
Executive & Strategic Support Supporting the president’s core responsibilities, priorities, and initiatives.
General Administrative Support Providing wider administrative support across the organization.
Executive & Strategic Support Supporting the president’s core responsibilities, priorities, and initiatives.
- Manage a complex and highly dynamic calendar, schedule meetings, and coordinate international travel.
- Prepare, review, and refine correspondence, presentations, and reports for internal and external stakeholders.
- Serve as a point of contact for the executive’s leadership team and global counterparts.
- Assist with special projects and strategic initiatives, often involving cross-functional collaboration and external partners.
General Administrative Support Providing wider administrative support across the organization.
- Arrange business travel for team members.
- Support various departments with ad‑hoc administrative tasks as required.
Requirements
- Languages: fluency in English (Knowledge of Dutch and/or Mandarin is a plus)
- Background: 5+ years of PA or EA experience working for big, multicultural organizations. Familiarity with Asian work culture is pré.
- Strong business acumen and prioritization skills within a fast-paced environment.
- Strong technical affinity: Ability to work within various complex and sensitive systems.
- Highly detail-oriented with a proactive and flexible mindset.
- Excellent communication skills, as well as high value for responsibility and ambition.
The company
Our client's core business is in the production of electronic components found in mobile phones, tablets, TVs, laptops, game consoles, cars, etc.
Application Procedure
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