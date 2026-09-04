Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
The Netherlands now has more fast food spots than restaurants

The Netherlands now has more fast food spots than restaurants

Fast Food Chains the Netherlands

Image credit: Andrei Antipov / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results

Add IamExpat to Google News

Whether you’re picking up a quick bite on your way home after work, grabbing a late-night snack after drinks or simply too tired to cook, eating out has become both a pastime and a convenience. It's no surprise then that the number of fast food outlets in the Netherlands has increased by a staggering 88 percent since 2007.

Fast food outlets now outnumber standard restaurants

Fast food has boomed over the past 20 years, with the Netherlands now serving visitors and residents a quick and easy meal from the 19.400 fast food outlets operating in 2026. In 2007, there were almost half the number at 10.300.

The same goes for the number of restaurants, which has risen from 11.100 in 2007 to 19.200 in 2026, according to new figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Altogether, the country now has a total of 38.600 venues serving food and “there are now more fast food businesses than restaurants.”

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Amsterdam and the Wadden Islands lead with the most

The concentration of fast food spots, however, is not spread equally across the Netherlands. In places with more people, there are more fast food options.

In fact, four major Dutch cities account for almost 20 percent of all fast food offerings in the whole country. Amsterdam has the most with 1.605, followed by Rotterdam (975), The Hague (790) and Utrecht (445).

Furthermore, locations that attract more tourists also tend to have more convenient eateries. These tend to be found along the North Sea coast, particularly the Wadden Islands, which have the highest number of fast food outlets per 1.000 inhabitants.

Vlieland has 8,3, followed by Ameland (4,3), Schiermonnikoog (4,1) and Terschelling with 3,1 per thousand inhabitants. The national average is 1,1 fast food outlets per 1.000 people.

Was this article helpful?

Donate to help us keep IamExpat free, reliable, and accessible to all internationals in the Netherlands.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Clara Bousfield
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

Related Stories

Self-scan mistake in Dutch supermarket could now cost 242 eurosSelf-scan mistake in Dutch supermarket could now cost 242 euros
Jumbo recalls four cheeses in the Netherlands over listeria fearsJumbo recalls four cheeses in the Netherlands over listeria fears
KLM scraps free sandwiches on European flights from OctoberKLM scraps free sandwiches on European flights from October
Dutch ice cream parlours boom as flavours get weirderDutch ice cream parlours boom as flavours get weirder
Rotterdam museum visitors accidentally step on famous peanut butter floorRotterdam museum visitors accidentally step on famous peanut butter floor
Grocery prices in the Netherlands could jump by 10 percent next yearGrocery prices in the Netherlands could jump by 10 percent next year
Dutchman becomes first from the Netherlands to win British cheese rolling raceDutchman becomes first from the Netherlands to win British cheese rolling race
Dutch now favour Asian snacks over traditional bitterballenDutch now favour Asian snacks over traditional bitterballen
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.