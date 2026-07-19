Rotterdam museum visitors accidentally step on famous peanut butter floor

The famous Peanut Butter Floor, being displayed in a museum in Rotterdam, has drawn visitors from all over the Netherlands. Unfortunately, a few visitors have already stepped on the art piece less than a week after opening.

Peanut butter floor at Dutch museum gets stepped on

The Depot of Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen has been displaying the famous Pindakaasvloer (Peanut Butter Floor) by late artist Wim T. Schippers since July 9. People from all over the Netherlands have flocked to the museum in Rotterdam to see the 25-square-metre art piece made of 390 kilograms of peanut butter.

While looking at the artwork, a visitor got a little too close and accidentally stepped on it less than a week after opening. "That man was naturally terrified when he saw what was on his shoe," museum spokesperson René Timmermans told AD. If there were a perfect time to use the Dutch phrase Helaas pindakaas, this would be it!

Helaas pindakaas , another shoe in the peanut butter

And he wasn’t the only one. Not only have previous editions of the Peanut Butter Floor been stepped on, but another visitor recently dropped their mobile phone on the floor of peanut butter while trying to take the perfect selfie.