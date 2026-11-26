Income inequality in the European Union has fallen to its lowest level since 2010, according to the latest figures from Eurostat. While there are considerable differences between European countries, the Netherlands remains among those with a more equal distribution of income.

Income inequality in the EU falls to its lowest level since 2010

According to Eurostat, the EU recorded a Gini coefficient of 29,2 in 2025, compared to an average of 30,2 over the previous 15 years. The Gini coefficient measures how evenly disposable income is distributed across a population on a scale from zero to 100. A score of zero would mean that everyone receives the same income, while a score of 100 would mean that one person receives all the income.

Bulgaria recorded the highest level of income inequality in the EU (37,7), followed by Latvia (35,6) and Lithuania (35,5). Meanwhile, income was most evenly distributed in Slovakia (23,0), Belgium (23,4) and Czechia (24,0).

How does income inequality in the Netherlands compare?

The Netherlands recorded a Gini coefficient of 25,9 in 2025, placing it well below the EU average. Income was also more evenly distributed in the Netherlands than in several of Europe's largest economies, including Germany (30,1), France (30,4) and Spain (30,8).