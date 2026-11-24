247dermatologist: A Dutch dermatologist online that can answer within 12 hours
It is late on a Sunday evening, and a rash has appeared on your arm. You search online, find 10 different answers and still do not know what it is.
In the Netherlands, the usual route to a dermatologist goes through your GP, followed by a waiting list that averages about five weeks. For expats who are used to seeing a specialist directly, that can feel slow and unfamiliar. 247dermatologist offers another way: a direct online consultation with a certified Dutch dermatologist, in English.
Straight to the specialist
A GP visit is not necessary, and neither is a referral letter. At 247dermatologist, the person who looks at your skin is a certified Dutch dermatologist, not a chatbot and not an AI skin scan. The dermatologists work in English as well as in Dutch, so you can describe your symptoms in whichever language is more comfortable for you. Each consultation ends with personal advice and a treatment plan for your situation.
Any time, from anywhere
The online consultation is fully digital, so there is no appointment to schedule and no waiting room. You take a few clear photos with your phone, answer a short set of questions about your symptoms and what you have already tried, and submit everything in the app. It works on a weeknight, at the weekend, from your sofa, at the office or during a trip. The dermatologist reviews your case and replies in the app.
An answer within 12 hours
You choose how quickly you want to hear back. The fastest option provides you with an answer within 12 hours (79 euros). An answer within 24 hours costs 59 euros, and an answer within 48 hours costs 39 euros. Compare that with the five weeks a conventional appointment can take.
Start your online consultation in the 247dermatologist app and get an answer from a certified Dutch dermatologist within 12, 24 or 48 hours.
Prescription delivered to your door
If the dermatologist decides that medication is needed, the prescription is included in the consultation price. You send it from the app to a partnered online pharmacy, which delivers the medication to your home address in the Netherlands free of charge, usually within one to three working days after processing.
Prefer your own pharmacy? Choose it in the app and collect your medication there with your ID. The medication and the pharmacy's fees are charged separately. Many prescription medicines are reimbursed by your health insurance, depending on your type of policy, and your excess may apply.
If a physical visit is needed
Some skin problems need to be seen in person. In that case, the dermatologist can refer you for a physical appointment, which is often faster than going through your GP.
What can you ask about?
Common reasons to start a consultation include eczema, acne, rosacea, rashes, itching, nail and hair problems, and skin changes you would like a specialist to look at. 247dermatologist is not an emergency service. For severe or urgent symptoms, contact your GP or the out-of-hours GP service.
Start your consultation with 247dermatologist
Ready to feel more certain about your skin? Start your online consultation with a certified Dutch dermatologist. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play.