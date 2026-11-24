It is late on a Sunday evening, and a rash has appeared on your arm. You search online, find 10 different answers and still do not know what it is.

In the Netherlands, the usual route to a dermatologist goes through your GP, followed by a waiting list that averages about five weeks. For expats who are used to seeing a specialist directly, that can feel slow and unfamiliar. 247dermatologist offers another way: a direct online consultation with a certified Dutch dermatologist, in English.

Straight to the specialist

A GP visit is not necessary, and neither is a referral letter. At 247dermatologist, the person who looks at your skin is a certified Dutch dermatologist, not a chatbot and not an AI skin scan. The dermatologists work in English as well as in Dutch, so you can describe your symptoms in whichever language is more comfortable for you. Each consultation ends with personal advice and a treatment plan for your situation.

Any time, from anywhere

The online consultation is fully digital, so there is no appointment to schedule and no waiting room. You take a few clear photos with your phone, answer a short set of questions about your symptoms and what you have already tried, and submit everything in the app. It works on a weeknight, at the weekend, from your sofa, at the office or during a trip. The dermatologist reviews your case and replies in the app.