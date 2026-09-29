The Netherlands ranks 3rd for retirement, so why are retirees unhappy?

On paper, the Netherlands appears to be a retirement paradise after securing third place in recent global rankings. But does that top-tier reputation hold up when taking a closer look at daily life? For older adults and internationals planning a long-term future in the country, the practical reality is far more complicated, marked by social isolation and notoriously benchless public transportation stops.

Top scores on paper for Dutch pensions & healthcare

Let’s focus on the good news first: the Dutch pension system and healthcare framework consistently earn high marks in international benchmarks. According to the 2026 Natixis Global Retirement Index, the Netherlands climbed three places to rank third globally for overall retirement security, trailing only Norway and Ireland.

The benchmark evaluates 44 nations across four core categories. Within these, the Netherlands scored top-10 placements with material wellbeing in fifth , healthcare provision in ninth and quality of life in 10th. High standard-of-living metrics and strong pension foundations drove the high placement in the report.

Survey data within the study also painted an exceptionally positive picture among older residents already living in the country. A striking 63 percent of retirees in the Netherlands reported that they are "living the dream" in retirement, the highest share of satisfied retirees recorded in any nation surveyed and well above the 42 percent global average.