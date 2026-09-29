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The Netherlands ranks 3rd for retirement, so why are retirees unhappy?

The Netherlands ranks 3rd for retirement, so why are retirees unhappy?

The Netherlands Ranks Third as Retirement Country 2026

Image credit: Wolf-photography / Shutterstock.com

By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

On paper, the Netherlands appears to be a retirement paradise after securing third place in recent global rankings. But does that top-tier reputation hold up when taking a closer look at daily life? For older adults and internationals planning a long-term future in the country, the practical reality is far more complicated, marked by social isolation and notoriously benchless public transportation stops. 

Top scores on paper for Dutch pensions & healthcare

Let’s focus on the good news first: the Dutch pension system and healthcare framework consistently earn high marks in international benchmarks. According to the 2026 Natixis Global Retirement Index, the Netherlands climbed three places to rank third globally for overall retirement security, trailing only Norway and Ireland.

The benchmark evaluates 44 nations across four core categories. Within these, the Netherlands scored top-10 placements with material wellbeing in fifth , healthcare provision in ninth and quality of life in 10th. High standard-of-living metrics and strong pension foundations drove the high placement in the report.

Survey data within the study also painted an exceptionally positive picture among older residents already living in the country. A striking 63 percent of retirees in the Netherlands reported that they are "living the dream" in retirement, the highest share of satisfied retirees recorded in any nation surveyed and well above the 42 percent global average.

How do older adults feel in the Netherlands?

Beyond statistical indices, everyday social realities paint a more troubling picture for many older residents. According to a survey of 628 older adults conducted by the National Elderly Fund (Nationaal Ouderenfonds) and reported by RTV Utrecht, nearly 75 percent of respondents feel that older people are frequently viewed as a burden on society.

Researchers at the fund stressed that public debate surrounding ageing populations (vergrijzing) focuses heavily on healthcare costs and physical limitations, rather than what older generations contribute as volunteers, carers or grandparents. As a result, 45 percent of respondents reported feeling lonely, with some expressing a sense of shame simply for existing in their later years.

An overwhelming 83 percent of respondents want a dedicated minister for senior policy (minister voor Ouderenbeleid) to push their needs back onto the national agenda. Beyond government action, researchers emphasise that personal connection remains equally vital, noting that simple gestures - like a phone call or a coffee invite - can significantly help break daily isolation. 

Using Dutch public transport with reduced mobility

Physical barriers across public transport networks further complicate daily life for residents with reduced mobility. While strong pension metrics encourage older adults to stay active, the lack of resting spots discourages many residents across the country.

Traditional benches at many Dutch train, tram and bus stops are increasingly being replaced with slanted leaning rails. This form of hostile architecture specifically targets unhoused individuals seeking a place to rest. Because these leaning bars offer no actual seating, they also deprive older commuters of physical support, turning frequent waits into a painful strain.   

Compounding the problem is the poor reliability of station infrastructure. Out-of-service lifts and broken escalators routinely force commuters with mobility challenges to navigate steep stairs, transforming everyday journeys into major obstacles. Consequently, older adults remain noticeably absent from regional routes, exposing a stark gap between top-tier global transport rankings and daily usability on the ground.

Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

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