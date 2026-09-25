Social housing in Amsterdam increases despite national decline

The number of social rental homes in Amsterdam is steadily increasing, defying a national trend of shrinking affordable housing. A recent review of the city's four-year strategy revealed that 1.875 permanent social housing units have been added to the local market since 2024.

Meeting housing goals & sustainability in the Dutch capital

According to a mid-term update published by the municipality of Amsterdam, the city added 1.322 permanent and 520 temporary social homes in 2025 alone. With construction also starting on a further 1.515 social properties, the Dutch capital remains well on track to meet its housing targets.

Alongside new construction, housing corporations have heavily focused on sustainability. In 2025, 9.720 social homes were renovated and made more energy-efficient, an increase of nearly 2.000 compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, minor energy-saving measures were installed for 6.004 households, and a new subsidy was introduced to provide free second-hand solar panels for residents facing energy poverty.