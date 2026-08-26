Zoofy: How to book a trusted home repair professional in the Netherlands

The kitchen tap has been dripping for three weeks. The boiler makes a noise it definitely did not make last winter. Back home, this would mean just one phone call to a technician that your family has used for years.

As an expat living in the Netherlands, however, these problems probably mean searching in a language you are still learning, calling numbers that go unanswered and wondering who exactly you are letting into your home. Zoofy was built to make the process simple.

English-speaking handymen and tradespeople in the Netherlands

Zoofy is a Dutch platform that connects households with local professionals: plumbers, electricians, handymen, heating engineers, painters and more. It is not a marketplace where you post a job and wait for strangers to bid.

You choose the job, date, and time via an online booking process available in English. Zoofy then arranges an available local expert to come and help, removing the need to ask around the neighbourhood or judge a quote written in Dutch. Every specialist is screened before joining the platform and is rated by customers after every job.