Zoofy: How to book a trusted home repair professional in the Netherlands
The kitchen tap has been dripping for three weeks. The boiler makes a noise it definitely did not make last winter. Back home, this would mean just one phone call to a technician that your family has used for years.
As an expat living in the Netherlands, however, these problems probably mean searching in a language you are still learning, calling numbers that go unanswered and wondering who exactly you are letting into your home. Zoofy was built to make the process simple.
English-speaking handymen and tradespeople in the Netherlands
Zoofy is a Dutch platform that connects households with local professionals: plumbers, electricians, handymen, heating engineers, painters and more. It is not a marketplace where you post a job and wait for strangers to bid.
You choose the job, date, and time via an online booking process available in English. Zoofy then arranges an available local expert to come and help, removing the need to ask around the neighbourhood or judge a quote written in Dutch. Every specialist is screened before joining the platform and is rated by customers after every job.
The platform started in Amsterdam in 2015, when its founder struggled to find an affordable plumber quickly. Zoofy now covers the whole of the Netherlands with more than 500 different types of jobs. Thousands of customers have left reviews on Trustpilot, with an average score of 4,6 out of 5.
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Fixed home repair costs with no hidden fees
Prices on Zoofy, including VAT, are shown upfront before you book a specialist. Depending on the job, the price will be calculated at a fixed rate, an hourly rate or a price per square metre. No quotes to request, no offers to compare and no days wasted waiting for someone to reply.
Payment happens after the work is done. For extra certainty, you can book a Zoofy Guarantee Package. If something goes wrong and the first specialist can't fix it, Zoofy brings in another professional to repair the damage at no extra cost.
Same-day emergency plumbers and electricians in the Netherlands
Some problems cannot wait until next week, whether it’s a blocked toilet, a heating system that has given up mid-winter or a socket that suddenly stopped working. Zoofy handles urgent jobs too, often with someone at your door the same day.
Zo gefikst
There is a Dutch expression worth learning before the next thing in your house breaks: zo gefikst. Roughly translated, it means "sorted, just like that". It is Zoofy's promise and a handy Dutch phrase to have in your pocket.
The dripping tap does not have to wait for the weekend, or for your Dutch to improve.