Only 38% of non-EU doctors qualify to work in the Netherlands

Over 6.000 doctors and nurses from outside the EU have come to the Netherlands over the past eight years, but most never get to work in their profession. With the Dutch healthcare system understaffed, why is it so hard to get hired?

Doctors with foreign qualifications face hurdles

According to the Ministry of Health’s implementing agency, the Centraal Informatiepunt Beroepen Gezondheidszorg (CIBG), only about 20 percent of non-EU nurses obtain the qualifications they need to work in the Netherlands. For dentists, it is only over a third, and for other doctors, around 38 percent.

To work in the Netherlands, international doctors must first pass a language test, then wait one and a half to two years for a place to take the professional content test (beroepsinhoudelijke toets or BI). The exam assesses whether their knowledge and skills meet Dutch medical standards.

"The process for international doctors is tough and takes a long time," Paul Herfs, board advisor to the Association of Foreign-Qualified Doctors (Vereniging voor Buitenlands Gediplomeerde Artsen or VBGA), told Trouw.