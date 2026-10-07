Dutch cabinet to ban phones for the entire school day from 2027

Mobile phones could be banned for the entire school day starting from January 1, 2027, under a sweeping child safety strategy presented by the Dutch cabinet. The proposal also introduces new restrictions on commercial kid-influencers and access to social media platforms.

Full-day school phone ban targeted for January 2027

Building on the nationwide classroom restrictions introduced in 2024, the Dutch government now wants to extend mobile phone bans across primary and secondary schools to cover the entire school day.

State Secretary for the Digital Economy and Sovereignty Willemijn Aerdts presented the new strategy letter to the Tweede Kamer (House of Representatives) on October 5, 2026. Through this plan, the cabinet aims to make "thuis of in de kluis" (at home or in the locker) the official national rule.

The tightened guideline would prohibit smartphones both during lessons and break times. The Ministry of Education is currently negotiating the finer details with the education sector in order to establish the exact implementation rules and custom exceptions.