More Dutch municipalities are switching to sorting household waste after collection, meaning residents in some areas no longer need to separate plastic and other packaging themselves. Nearly 60 percent of municipalities used this method in 2025, while the amount of residual household waste collected per person reached its lowest level since 1993. More Dutch municipalities switch to post-collection waste sorting 195 Dutch municipalities used partial or complete post-collection waste separation (nascheiding) in 2025, compared to just a quarter of municipalities in 2023, according to Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Nascheiding allows recyclable materials to be extracted from residual waste at specialised sorting facilities. The practice is particularly common in larger cities, where residents may not have enough space for separate waste containers. Rotterdam had the highest proportion of residual waste undergoing post-collection sorting at 73,5 percent, followed by Vlaardingen at 71,3 percent and The Hague at 69,7 percent. However, not all neighbourhoods within the same municipality necessarily use the same system. Municipalities in the Gooi en Vechtstreek region, including Hilversum, Gooise Meren, Huizen, Blaricum, Laren and Wijdemeren, changed their waste collection systems on July 1, 2026. Residents can now dispose of plastic packaging, metal packaging and drink cartons (PMD) alongside residual waste, rather than separating these materials at home.

Dutch residual waste falls to lowest levels in decades The amount of residual household waste collected in the Netherlands has also fallen to its lowest level since records began in 1993. According to CBS, municipalities collected an average of 176 kilograms of residual waste per resident in 2025, slightly less than in 2023. In total, 8,02 million tonnes of household waste were collected nationwide, equivalent to 444 kilograms per person. The figures also reveal significant differences between municipalities. The Wadden Islands recorded the highest amounts of residual waste collected per resident, ranging from 379 to 606 kilograms, followed by The Hague with 326 kilograms per person. CBS notes that some tourist municipalities also collect relatively large amounts of residual waste. Meanwhile, the amount of plastic packaging, metal packaging and drink cartons collected separately fell by 3 percent compared to 2023, averaging 20 kilograms per resident. The number of municipalities that no longer collect these materials separately increased from 45 to 53. However, this does not necessarily mean less packaging is being recycled, as some municipalities now recover recyclable materials from mixed waste after collection. What do changing waste rules mean for residents? The way residents separate household waste depends on their municipality. Under separation at source (bronscheiding), households sort plastic packaging, metal packaging and drink cartons (PMD) into separate bins or bags before collection. With nascheiding, these materials can be disposed of alongside residual waste and are later extracted using specialised machinery.