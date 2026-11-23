Winning the bid on a Dutch home when you're new to the market
Anyone who has looked for a home in the Netherlands knows the pattern. You find a place you like, book a viewing, make an offer, and a few days later, you hear that someone else got it. For internationals, it is often harder still. The process works differently from what they know at home, and many of the conversations happen in Dutch.
Domek, a mortgage and home-buying adviser for internationals, focuses on exactly that moment. More than 20.000 internationals have bought a home with Domek so far, and the company is rated 4,7 out of 5 on Google, from over 1.500 reviews.
Why offers get lost
In many Dutch cities, the asking price is a starting point rather than a ceiling. Sellers often compare several offers at once, and the highest bid does not automatically win. Conditions count as well: the transfer date and whether your offer depends on financing or a building inspection. Buyers who don't know the local market tend to bid too low, too late or with conditions that make a seller hesitate.
What a buying agent does differently
Domek's buying agents search for suitable homes together with their clients, plan the viewings and go along to them. They point out what is easy to miss during a viewing. When it is time to make an offer, they advise on both the price and the conditions, and keep the bid within the mortgage budget. Based on Domek's own figures for the first half of 2026, its clients had their offer accepted 55 percent more often than buyers who bid on their own.
That is how it went for Ana Karina and Luc. After moving from Tenerife, Ana Karina was matched with a Spanish-speaking Domek adviser, who helped with the mortgage and joined their first viewing. One viewing, one offer, accepted. About two months later, they had the keys to their apartment.
Mortgage & bid in one place
A strong offer starts with knowing your budget. As an independent mortgage adviser, Domek compares mortgages from more than 40 banks and lenders, and the same adviser looks after both the mortgage and the bid. That avoids a familiar problem: an offer that turns out not to fit the financing.
After the purchase, Domek can also arrange home insurance, internet and energy, and help with your Dutch tax return. Clients keep one point of contact throughout, with advice available in 14 languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish and Turkish. Domek works on a "no-cure-no-pay" basis, meaning that clients only pay if the purchase goes through, and the costs are discussed upfront.
Buying without a permanent contract or EU passport
Many internationals assume they need a permanent contract or an EU passport to get a mortgage. People on temporary contracts, self-employed professionals and buyers without an EU passport may still qualify for a mortgage in the Netherlands.
Start with your budget
Domek's free mortgage check takes about 60 seconds and shows how much you could borrow. It comes with no obligation. Afterwards, you can book a free online consultation with an adviser.