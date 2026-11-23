Anyone who has looked for a home in the Netherlands knows the pattern. You find a place you like, book a viewing, make an offer, and a few days later, you hear that someone else got it. For internationals, it is often harder still. The process works differently from what they know at home, and many of the conversations happen in Dutch.

Domek, a mortgage and home-buying adviser for internationals, focuses on exactly that moment. More than 20.000 internationals have bought a home with Domek so far, and the company is rated 4,7 out of 5 on Google, from over 1.500 reviews.

Why offers get lost

In many Dutch cities, the asking price is a starting point rather than a ceiling. Sellers often compare several offers at once, and the highest bid does not automatically win. Conditions count as well: the transfer date and whether your offer depends on financing or a building inspection. Buyers who don't know the local market tend to bid too low, too late or with conditions that make a seller hesitate.

What a buying agent does differently

Domek's buying agents search for suitable homes together with their clients, plan the viewings and go along to them. They point out what is easy to miss during a viewing. When it is time to make an offer, they advise on both the price and the conditions, and keep the bid within the mortgage budget. Based on Domek's own figures for the first half of 2026, its clients had their offer accepted 55 percent more often than buyers who bid on their own.