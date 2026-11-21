More students in the Netherlands are seeking financial assistance, while separate research suggests student debt is preventing some graduates from buying their first home. Dutch trade union CNV Jongeren is now calling for changes that would make it easier for employers to help workers repay their student loans. More students in the Netherlands seeking financial help More students in the Netherlands are turning to their educational institutions for financial assistance. According to an investigation by NOS, more than 20 vocational colleges and universities have reported an increase in requests for payment arrangements, financial advice and help covering study-related expenses. Financial difficulties are becoming increasingly common among young adults. Research by the National Institute for Family Finance Information (Nibud) found that 54 percent of people aged 18 to 30 struggled to make ends meet in 2026, compared with 40 percent in 2024. Some students told NOS that they were juggling three part-time jobs alongside their studies to cover their living expenses, while others said financial difficulties were preventing them from pursuing further education. Educational institutions are responding by offering payment arrangements, financial guidance and assistance with essential study materials, including books and laptops.

Student debt delaying home purchases in the Netherlands The financial consequences of student loans can extend well beyond graduation. According to research by Dutch insurer Univé, one in four respondents with student debt said it had prevented them from buying a home, while 37 percent had postponed a purchase. The survey, conducted by PanelWizard, involved 1.456 people who had bought their first home or planned to do so within five years. Many respondents also said they had been unaware of the long-term consequences of borrowing. Among those with student debt, 40 percent said they would have borrowed less during their studies if they had known how it could affect their chances of buying a home. Student debt can reduce the amount someone is eligible to borrow for a mortgage, as lenders generally take monthly student loan repayments into account. Univé also found that 14 percent of respondents with student debt had previously concealed it to obtain a higher mortgage, despite being legally required to declare outstanding student loans when applying. Dutch union calls for employers to help repay student loans Dutch trade union CNV Jongeren is now calling on the government to make it easier for employers to help graduates repay their student loans. In a proposal published on November 19, the union urged the government to introduce more favourable tax rules for employer-assisted repayments and encourage more collective labour agreements to include this benefit. It also proposed 0 percent interest on student debts exceeding 30.000 euros and for borrowers who cannot afford their repayments.