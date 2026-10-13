Interest rates on student loans in the Netherlands will increase in 2027, affecting current students and more than 250.000 graduates. The increase will depend on borrowers' repayment arrangements, with some facing an almost one percentage point rise.

Higher interest rates announced for Dutch student loans

The Education Executive Agency (DUO) has announced that interest rates for borrowers under the 35-year repayment system will rise from 2,33 percent in 2026 to 2,70 percent in 2027. Those under the 15-year system will see their rate increase from 2,29 to 3,28 percent.

Most current students fall under the 35-year repayment system. According to DUO, the rates are linked to the interest the Dutch government pays when borrowing money.

Who will be affected by the new interest rates?

While interest rates for current students are adjusted annually, graduates have their rates fixed for five years at a time.