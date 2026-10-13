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Dutch student loan interest rates rise in 2027: Who pays more?

Dutch student loan interest rates rise in 2027: Who pays more?

Student Loans Netherlands Amount New 2026

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By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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Interest rates on student loans in the Netherlands will increase in 2027, affecting current students and more than 250.000 graduates. The increase will depend on borrowers' repayment arrangements, with some facing an almost one percentage point rise.

Higher interest rates announced for Dutch student loans 

The Education Executive Agency (DUO) has announced that interest rates for borrowers under the 35-year repayment system will rise from 2,33 percent in 2026 to 2,70 percent in 2027. Those under the 15-year system will see their rate increase from 2,29 to 3,28 percent.

Most current students fall under the 35-year repayment system. According to DUO, the rates are linked to the interest the Dutch government pays when borrowing money.

Who will be affected by the new interest rates? 

While interest rates for current students are adjusted annually, graduates have their rates fixed for five years at a time.

More than 250.000 former students will face new rates from January 1, 2027, as their existing fixed-rate period expires at the end of 2026. The changes will also affect students who received their final student finance payments in 2026.

According to NOS, some graduates have been paying 0 percent interest over the past five years. Those whose fixed-rate periods end later will keep their existing rates until then.

How to check your student loan interest rate

Students and graduates can check their repayment arrangements, interest rates and fixed-rate periods through Mijn DUO. DUO will also notify affected borrowers individually.

The changes may also affect international students who qualify for Dutch student finance.

Interest is calculated on outstanding student debt each month, meaning higher rates can increase the total amount owed over time. Borrowers struggling with repayments may qualify for reduced monthly payments through DUO.

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Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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