ABN AMRO Student Account: How to open a Dutch bank account and get up to €75
For many international students in the Netherlands, there is a long list of things to do when you arrive. From finding a room, registering with the municipality, starting classes, and buying a bike, it is easy to put off opening a Dutch bank account until later.
But once you are studying in the Netherlands, a local bank account can make everyday life easier. Imagine getting paid for your part-time job, buying coffee with your phone, splitting costs with friends and sending or receiving Tikkies. While opening a bank account is not the most exciting admin task, it is definitely one you will be glad to get done. And if you do it now, you could get up to €75!
Why international students in the Netherlands need a Dutch bank account
When you first move to the Netherlands, you may be able to get by for a while using your current bank card. Eventually, you will probably want to switch to a Dutch bank account to keep your money in one place for rent, groceries, study supplies, nights out, and incoming pay from a side job.
It is also handy for Tikkie, the payment request app widely used in the Netherlands. Whether you are splitting dinner or paying someone back after drinks, Tikkie is an everyday part of money management in the Netherlands.
With a Dutch student account, you can more easily:
- Receive a salary or study-related payments
- Pay with your debit card or phone
- Send and receive Tikkies
- Keep track of spending
- Manage money from your mobile
Why students choose ABN AMRO
When it comes to banking in the Netherlands, the ABN AMRO Student Account is designed for students aged 18 to 24 who want a simple, mobile-first way to manage money.
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The Student Account is:
- Used by over 300.000 students
- Set up via the ABN AMRO app in around 10 minutes
- Free of charge, no strings attached
The Student Account includes a debit card, internet banking and full access to the ABN AMRO app. For everyday payments, you can use Apple Pay or Google Pay. And when travelling on public transport, you can use your debit card, mobile or wearable when checking in and out using OVpay.
Bye-bye broke: Track your spending with the ABN AMRO app
Money-saving hacks are useful, but insights help you get smarter with money every month. As a student, small amounts add up fast: coffee-to-go, late-night snacks, groceries, drinks, clothes and that streaming subscription you may not use.
The ABN AMRO app helps you stay on top of your money from your phone and means you can:
- Check your spending on groceries, socialising and housing
- See upcoming payments
- Spot subscriptions you no longer need
- Check your balance
- Talk to an expert about banking
How to get your €75 bonus with ABN AMRO
Whether you spend it on books, a night out, concert tickets, a shopping trip or simply want more breathing room in your student budget: a €75 gift can come in handy when you are starting student life in the Netherlands.
To join the promotion, download the ABN AMRO app, open a Student Account with the promotional code STUDENT and follow the three steps. Do not forget to enter the code when applying.
A Dutch bank account may not be the most thrilling item on your moving checklist, but it is one of the most useful. With ABN AMRO, you can tick it off quickly, manage banking from your phone and get a helpful bonus.