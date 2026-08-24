ABN AMRO Student Account: How to open a Dutch bank account and get up to €75

For many international students in the Netherlands, there is a long list of things to do when you arrive. From finding a room, registering with the municipality, starting classes, and buying a bike, it is easy to put off opening a Dutch bank account until later.

But once you are studying in the Netherlands, a local bank account can make everyday life easier. Imagine getting paid for your part-time job, buying coffee with your phone, splitting costs with friends and sending or receiving Tikkies. While opening a bank account is not the most exciting admin task, it is definitely one you will be glad to get done. And if you do it now, you could get up to €75!

Why international students in the Netherlands need a Dutch bank account

When you first move to the Netherlands, you may be able to get by for a while using your current bank card. Eventually, you will probably want to switch to a Dutch bank account to keep your money in one place for rent, groceries, study supplies, nights out, and incoming pay from a side job.

It is also handy for Tikkie, the payment request app widely used in the Netherlands. Whether you are splitting dinner or paying someone back after drinks, Tikkie is an everyday part of money management in the Netherlands.