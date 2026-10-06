Mortgage in the Netherlands: Why expats should look beyond their bank

Finding a dream home in the Netherlands is the exciting part, but securing a mortgage often turns into a high-stakes game of financial Tetris the moment foreign income, freelancing or multi-country contracts enter the frame. While house-hunters focus on canal views and garden terraces, traditional Dutch banks operate strictly on predictable local salary slips, leaving international buyers facing sudden administrative dead-ends during standard evaluations. "Traditional bank assessments rely heavily on fixed regulations and historical results that do not always reflect an international professional's true earning capacity," notes Aimée Huizenga, mortgage advisor at A&H Finance. Because a single institution can only offer its own financial products, looking across the wider market allows buyers to access lenders with more adaptable acceptance criteria. Looking beyond single banks for a Dutch mortgage When applicants go directly to a bank, they are evaluated against a single internal product portfolio and rigid risk assessment rules. On the other hand, an independent mortgage intermediary, compares options across 35 different lenders in the Netherlands, giving buyers a much broader view of available interest rates and underwriting conditions.

What does that mean for internationals? International income, employment arrangements or residency situations can sometimes require additional assessment during a standard mortgage application. Different lenders assess these circumstances differently, so comparing a wider range of lenders can help identify options that better fit your situation. "Looking beyond the initial mortgage rate is essential," Aimée explains. "A mortgage should not only work for you today, but also give you enough flexibility if your plans or financial situation change in the future." Comparing lenders across the wider market also allows international buyers to evaluate loan features like National Mortgage Guarantee (Nationale Hypotheek Garantie) eligibility. For properties priced within the annual guarantee limits, obtaining this protection offers lower interest rates and an additional safety net during unexpected life events. "Another cost to consider is the 2% transfer tax when buying a home. Buyers under 35 that are starters on the market may qualify for an exemption if they meet the conditions and the property value is below the applicable annual limit. In 2026, that limit is €555.000. In 2027, the limit will increase to €615.000," Aimée points out.

Securing Dutch financing with non-standard income Traditional banks may struggle with mortgage applications that do not fit a standard financial profile. This can be particularly relevant for self-employed professionals and business owners, where historical financial results do not always reflect the full situation. In one recent case, a couple approached their own bank for financing for a new-build home. Their application could not be approved because the client's company had reported losses over several years. Based on those historical figures, the bank was unable to offer them the financing they needed. "A business is not defined solely by its historical financial statements," emphasises Daan Herrendorf, mortgage adviser at A&H Finance who regularly works with self-employed clients. "It is important to understand the story behind the figures: the entrepreneur's earning capacity, the future outlook of the company and, importantly, what caused the losses."