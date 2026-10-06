Mortgage in the Netherlands: Why expats should look beyond their bank
Finding a dream home in the Netherlands is the exciting part, but securing a mortgage often turns into a high-stakes game of financial Tetris the moment foreign income, freelancing or multi-country contracts enter the frame.
While house-hunters focus on canal views and garden terraces, traditional Dutch banks operate strictly on predictable local salary slips, leaving international buyers facing sudden administrative dead-ends during standard evaluations.
"Traditional bank assessments rely heavily on fixed regulations and historical results that do not always reflect an international professional's true earning capacity," notes Aimée Huizenga, mortgage advisor at A&H Finance. Because a single institution can only offer its own financial products, looking across the wider market allows buyers to access lenders with more adaptable acceptance criteria.
Looking beyond single banks for a Dutch mortgage
When applicants go directly to a bank, they are evaluated against a single internal product portfolio and rigid risk assessment rules. On the other hand, an independent mortgage intermediary, compares options across 35 different lenders in the Netherlands, giving buyers a much broader view of available interest rates and underwriting conditions.
What does that mean for internationals?
International income, employment arrangements or residency situations can sometimes require additional assessment during a standard mortgage application. Different lenders assess these circumstances differently, so comparing a wider range of lenders can help identify options that better fit your situation.
"Looking beyond the initial mortgage rate is essential," Aimée explains. "A mortgage should not only work for you today, but also give you enough flexibility if your plans or financial situation change in the future."
Comparing lenders across the wider market also allows international buyers to evaluate loan features like National Mortgage Guarantee (Nationale Hypotheek Garantie) eligibility. For properties priced within the annual guarantee limits, obtaining this protection offers lower interest rates and an additional safety net during unexpected life events.
"Another cost to consider is the 2% transfer tax when buying a home. Buyers under 35 that are starters on the market may qualify for an exemption if they meet the conditions and the property value is below the applicable annual limit. In 2026, that limit is €555.000. In 2027, the limit will increase to €615.000," Aimée points out.
Securing Dutch financing with non-standard income
Traditional banks may struggle with mortgage applications that do not fit a standard financial profile. This can be particularly relevant for self-employed professionals and business owners, where historical financial results do not always reflect the full situation.
In one recent case, a couple approached their own bank for financing for a new-build home. Their application could not be approved because the client's company had reported losses over several years. Based on those historical figures, the bank was unable to offer them the financing they needed.
"A business is not defined solely by its historical financial statements," emphasises Daan Herrendorf, mortgage adviser at A&H Finance who regularly works with self-employed clients. "It is important to understand the story behind the figures: the entrepreneur's earning capacity, the future outlook of the company and, importantly, what caused the losses."
Losses may, for example, result from temporary investments or a period of growth rather than structural financial difficulties. By looking beyond the financial statements and assessing the complete situation, a different picture of the client's financing possibilities emerged. Ultimately, the mortgage could be successfully arranged, allowing them to purchase their new-build home.
"Your own bank may know your financial history, but an independent mortgage adviser can look at the complete picture and explore which lenders may be able to work with your circumstances," according to Daan.
Navigating the Dutch mortgage application process
Preparing the right documentation is an important part of applying for a mortgage in the Netherlands. For expats living and working here, lenders will usually assess your income, employment situation and residency status, with additional documents requested depending on your circumstances. Having everything complete and correctly prepared from the start can help prevent unnecessary delays during the mortgage process.
Being well prepared can also help when you make an offer on a home. In the Netherlands, buyers often include a financing condition (voorbehoud van financiering), which gives them time to secure the mortgage after their offer has been accepted. If your financial situation has already been assessed and your documents are ready, it may be possible to agree on a shorter financing period. This can give the seller certainty sooner and make your offer more attractive, while still keeping the protection of a financing condition.
Alongside income verification, Dutch lenders require a validated property valuation report (taxatierapport) completed by an independent certified appraiser. Depending on the age and condition of the property, arranging a structural survey (bouwkundige keuring) provides clarity on potential maintenance liabilities before securing a binding mortgage offer.
Lenders can also assess employment situations differently. A permanent contract is not always required, and applicants with temporary or flexible employment may have different ways of demonstrating their income. Comparing lenders can therefore be particularly valuable when your employment situation does not fit the most standard profile.
It also helps you understand how flexible your mortgage will be in the future, for example if you want to make extra repayments, move to another home or your financial situation changes.
Making Dutch home financing clearer with A&H Finance
Buying a home in the Netherlands can involve unfamiliar lenders, requirements and paperwork. A&H Finance helps international buyers understand what is needed at each stage, identify suitable mortgage options and communicate with lenders throughout the application process.
Rather than starting with a mortgage product and trying to make it fit the buyer, A&H Finance starts with the buyer's situation. The advisers look at their income, employment, future plans and individual circumstances to find mortgage options that fit, while explaining the requirements and documents along the way.
Independent guidance can also remain valuable after the mortgage has been arranged. Changes in income, interest rates or personal circumstances may create a reason to review whether the mortgage still fits the homeowner’s situation.
The service extends beyond property closing by looking at the buyer’s wider financial situation. A&H Finance also considers whether additional protection may be needed, such as life insurance, home insurance or cover against loss of income due to disability or unemployment.
To help home buyers optimise their cash flow immediately, A&H Finance collaborates with TaxSavers to set up a preliminary income tax assessment (voorlopige aanslag). This service enables buyers to receive eligible mortgage-interest tax deductions on a monthly basis rather than waiting for annual tax returns, ensuring a smooth financial transition into homeownership.