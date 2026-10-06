Dutch home listings doubled in 5 years, yet prices keep rising

Mortgage rates are rising, and the number of property listings on the market is growing, yet house prices are not expected to fall. New research has found that the housing market is still too tight for any price drop; instead, prices are expected to rise by around 2,5 percent by the end of the year.

More homes for sale, but the market stays tight

New research published by ING shows that property availability across the Netherlands is rising significantly. In the past five years, the number of homes listed with real estate agents from the Dutch Association of Real Estate Brokers (NVM) has more than doubled, going from roughly 18.000 to 37.000 properties.

According to the report, despite the record number of home sales, more homes are currently entering the market than are being sold.

As tax pressures and regulations increase, private landlords are choosing to sell their rental properties in response, ultimately contributing to the extra supply. Older homeowners in the more rural areas of the Netherlands also play a part as they are putting more houses up for sale.