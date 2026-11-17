Klår Finance is an independent mortgage advisor based in Amsterdam. Founded in 2018, it does not work for banks or take commission from them, and helps expats, employees, entrepreneurs and investors arrange the right financing for their home. In this article, co-founder Peter Geurts explains what happens to your mortgage when a relationship ends.

Nobody puts "breaking up" on their wish list. Your emotions are all over the place, everything is changing and you have a lot on your mind. The last thing you need is financial stress on top of it all. Much of that stress comes from feeling you have lost your grip: no overview, no control and no idea what is still to come. That is understandable, as you don’t end a relationship every day, so nearly every step is new. The good news is that the financial side becomes far more manageable once you know what to expect. Here are the main points to consider for your mortgage when you break up in the Netherlands. They won't make the process fun, but they will make it a lot clearer and that clarity alone can feel like a relief. Every relationship is different What is possible for you depends on your situation. Your starting point is largely set by how you lived together: married, in a registered partnership (geregistreerd partnerschap) or with a cohabitation agreement (samenlevingscontract). Each of these comes with different rights towards each other and a different way of dividing your finances.

Children in the picture? Then child maintenance (kinderalimentatie) and the division of care also come into play. After that comes the big question: do you stay in the house and buy out your ex-partner, or do you start afresh somewhere else? That mostly comes down to your income. Step 1: Bring in the professionals As you can imagine, you're not the first couple to break up, and the law already covers a lot. Good advice starts with good advisors, so it is worth involving a professional, such as a mediator. They can explain what the law says and who is entitled to what. That means less discussion, less noise, fewer wrong assumptions and maybe even fewer arguments. You both get a clear starting point. A smart use of your time, especially with a full head.

Step 2: Put your agreements on paper Who stays in the house and at what value? If you are married or in a registered partnership, you record thisin a separation agreement (convenant). If you are cohabiting, a settlement agreement (vaststellingsovereenkomst) does the job. Having it in writing brings peace of mind for both of you. Step 3: Get the house valued A valuation shows what the house is worth and how much equity (overwaarde) or residual debt (restschuld) there is. That is handy, because the buy-out amount follows directly from it. Tip: lenders require a valuation by an independent valuer, validated by the Dutch Home Valuation Institute (Nederlands Woningwaarde Instituut, NWWI). That gives you both, and the bank, a value to build on. Get independent mortgage advice at every step of your separation Step 4: Get a clear view of your finances Your income largely determines what is possible, so look closely at your fixed costs and any alimony (alimentatie). Paying alimony lowers your borrowing capacity, while receiving it can raise it, at least in part.

Step 5: Measure to know Want to stay in your home? Then you can buy out your ex-partner, and you can often finance that amount as part of your mortgage, as long as it fits within your borrowing capacity and the value of the house. This is where it gets interesting: in some cases, lenders assess a buy-out differently from the purchase of a new home, which can work in your favour. As this varies by lender, it pays to have your situation calculated by an independent mortgage advisor. That way, you know exactly where you stand. Step 6: Homework done? Time to apply Ready to apply for the new mortgage? Then make sure you have: the signed separation agreement or settlement agreement

the court's ruling (in certain situations)

proof that your divorce has been registered with the civil registry (burgerlijke stand) After that, the notary draws up a deed of distribution (akte van verdeling), which makes your agreements official. Good to know up front: this process comes with costs, including fees for the notary, the valuer and your mortgage advisor. Ready for a fresh start? Breaking up is painful for many people, but once it is done, it can also feel like a relief. And it helps if you can both look back on a settlement that was handled well.