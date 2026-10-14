More homebuyers could qualify for mortgage protection in 2027

More homebuyers in the Netherlands could qualify for the National Mortgage Guarantee (NHG) in 2027, as the maximum property price increases by 30.000 euros. New rules will also encourage buyers of less energy-efficient homes to invest in renovations.

More Dutch homes qualify for mortgage protection

The Dutch government has confirmed that the NHG limit will rise from 470.000 to 500.000 euros on January 1, 2027. Buyers financing energy-saving improvements could qualify for a higher threshold of 530.000 euros, up from 498.200 euros in 2026.

The National Mortgage Guarantee provides financial protection for homeowners who struggle to meet mortgage payments due to circumstances such as unemployment or divorce. It can also help buyers secure lower mortgage interest rates.

The one-off NHG fee will remain at 0,4 percent of the mortgage amount. However, the higher threshold does not automatically mean buyers can borrow 500.000 euros, as lenders must still assess their financial circumstances.