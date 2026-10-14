More homebuyers could qualify for mortgage protection in 2027
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More homebuyers in the Netherlands could qualify for the National Mortgage Guarantee (NHG) in 2027, as the maximum property price increases by 30.000 euros. New rules will also encourage buyers of less energy-efficient homes to invest in renovations.
More Dutch homes qualify for mortgage protection
The Dutch government has confirmed that the NHG limit will rise from 470.000 to 500.000 euros on January 1, 2027. Buyers financing energy-saving improvements could qualify for a higher threshold of 530.000 euros, up from 498.200 euros in 2026.
The National Mortgage Guarantee provides financial protection for homeowners who struggle to meet mortgage payments due to circumstances such as unemployment or divorce. It can also help buyers secure lower mortgage interest rates.
The one-off NHG fee will remain at 0,4 percent of the mortgage amount. However, the higher threshold does not automatically mean buyers can borrow 500.000 euros, as lenders must still assess their financial circumstances.
Energy-saving budget becomes standard for poorly rated homes
Under the new NHG conditions, buyers purchasing houses with energy labels E, F or G will be offered additional financing for energy-saving improvements, with 20.000 euros as the standard starting point.
The measure applies to houses rather than apartments, and the amount depends on how much buyers can afford to borrow. Homebuyers can also opt out if they do not want the additional financing.
Those who accept the budget will have two years to use it for improvements such as insulation. Any unused amount will be deducted from the outstanding mortgage.
Foundation risks included in new mortgage checks
From 2027, the NHG will also introduce stricter assessments for properties at high risk of foundation damage. Homes with foundation risk ratings of D or E will require further investigation, while estimated repair costs may affect how much buyers can borrow.
The changes aim to protect homeowners from unexpected expenses and help them make more informed decisions when buying property in the Netherlands.
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Editor at IamExpat Media