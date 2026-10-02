Viral TikTok fries shop quietly drains canal-side Amsterdam home values

Living on Amsterdam’s historic canal belt used to guarantee postcard views and prestige. Today, it turns out that a viral box of gourmet fries, an hour-long queue and a flock of hungry seagulls can wipe 41.000 euros off your home's resale value.

How viral queues sink canal belt property values

In a paper published in the academic journal Regional Studies, researcher Rosa van der Drift examined 6.233 property sales in the capital to track how proximity to the queue affected prices.

Focusing specifically on the fallout around viral French fry shop Fabel Friet in Amsterdam's famous Negen Straatjes (Nine Streets), the study found that properties within 500 metres of the crowd lost an average of 4,88 percent in value, equating to roughly 41.000 euros per home.

The value loss was steepest for homes in the immediate vicinity: