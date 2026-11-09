4 ways @WORK Makelaardij helps expats buy a home in the Netherlands

Buying a home in the Netherlands involves much more than finding a property you like. You need to understand its condition, decide what it’s worth and know how to make a competitive offer. All of this can be challenging for expats navigating an unfamiliar housing market. With @WORK Makelaardij by your side, you can make informed choices at every stage. Here are four ways its team helps expats find and buy the right home. 1. Personal support for expat buyers When you move to a new country, buying a home can feel overwhelming. @WORK Makelaardij has more than 20 years of experience and has helped expats from all over the world find a home in the Netherlands. Their experts understand that every buyer has different needs and future plans. They take these into account when advising on properties and neighbourhoods. Clear communication is central to their approach. @WORK Makelaardij’s real estate agents are happy to explain regulations, answer your questions and help you understand Dutch purchase contracts. They are also accessible outside of regular office hours if a deadline calls for it. If you have a question they can’t answer right away, they’ll be honest about it and find the information you’re looking for.

2. A detailed look at every property A property can look perfect during a viewing, but appearances don’t always reveal potential problems. @WORK Makelaardij’s agents hold certificates in construction engineering and are well equipped to assess a home beyond its interior. They check foundations and look for potential structural and climate-related risks. This includes reviewing foundation reports, examining the surrounding area and analysing satellite data to identify potential property subsidence. They also look for warning signs such as cracks and check less visible areas, including crawl spaces. Energy efficiency is another element they consider carefully. An A or B energy label may seem appealing, but it doesn’t automatically mean a home comes with low monthly energy costs. Some improvements may cost more than the value they add. @WORK Makelaardij helps buyers weigh up potential costs and benefits before making any decisions. 3. Award-winning local expertise With a strong presence in Rotterdam and The Hague, @WORK Makelaardij combines local market knowledge with an established professional network. The agency has received a wealth of positive client reviews for its highly praised purchase broker (aankoopmakelaar) and sales broker (verkoopmakelaar). It was also named the best sales broker in Rotterdam.

This local knowledge makes a significant difference. The team can assess a property’s value, consider how many other buyers are interested and advise you on a realistic bidding strategy. If a property is not right for you, they’ll say so rather than encourage you to make an offer. If you choose to make an offer without a financing contingency, which allows you to withdraw if you cannot secure a mortgage, @WORK Makelaardij can also help you take out bidding insurance to reduce the financial risk. 4. Guidance throughout the buying process Support from @WORK Makelaardij extends beyond finding a property and making an offer. The team can connect you with mortgage advisers, help arrange a valuation and coordinate a building inspection. They can also help you understand purchase documents, with a translator present if needed. Before you sign the final documents, one of @WORK Makelaardij’s agents meets you at the property to check its condition and record the meter readings. This hands-on approach helps ensure that important details are not overlooked during the final stages.