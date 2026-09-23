Buying a home in the Netherlands: 4 things expats should check

Found a home in the Netherlands you want to buy? Don’t rush into a decision just yet. Wil Jansen, real estate agent at @WORK Makelaardij , shares four things you should check before making an offer.

Navigating the Dutch housing market as an expat comes with many challenges, from choosing the right area to finding your dream property and making an offer. Before you jump right into making an offer on a house or apartment, it's important that you are equipped with the knowledge to ensure the decision is right for you in the long term. Here are four things any home-buyer in the Netherlands should check before making an offer. 1. Look beyond the energy label Are you specifically looking for property with an A or B energy label? That’s understandable, because a top Dutch energy label rating makes a home more energy-efficient and attractive. But it’s not the be-all and end-all of your new home. In fact, the label is only one part of the picture. Some homes with a good energy label can still come with high monthly costs. And not every energy improvement is a good investment. For example, replacing HR glazing with even more efficient glazing can cost a lot without adding much value to the property. The same can also apply to certain insulation measures.

So, before you decide that a home needs to be as sustainable as possible, look at the expected costs and savings. An improvement that saves only a small amount each month may not be worth the investment. 2. Check the conditions before you make an offer If you are a buyer in a competitive housing market, you may feel pressured to make an offer without a financing condition. That can be risky because if your Dutch mortgage is not approved, you might face a standard 10 percent deposit penalty on the purchase price. Does this mean buyers should never make an offer without a financing condition? Not necessarily. In some situations, it’s your only chance to buy the property you love. What is important, though, is to understand the potential risk before making an offer. For expats who are not familiar with the Dutch home buying process, these conditions can be easy to overlook. So, make sure you know exactly what you’re agreeing to before submitting a bid. Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Schedule a free appointment with specialist expat mortgage advisor Wil 3. Check the foundation & book a structural inspection A home can look perfect on the surface but have serious problems when you take a closer look. For example, a recent house renovation doesn’t mean everything underneath is in good condition. Issues such as lead pipes, fungal growth or poor insulation may not be visible in the listing without a formal structural inspection (bouwkundige keuring). The foundation also deserves attention. Subsidence of one to two millimetres per year can be acceptable, but higher figures may need further investigation. Foundation reports and public data can provide useful information about what is happening to the property and the surrounding area. On top of that, it is also worth checking for visible signs such as cracks. To avoid expensive “surprises” after buying a property, inspect its foundation and technical condition carefully before making an offer. 4. Go to the viewing and look closely You can’t make a life-changing decision like buying a home based on photos and a property description. You’ll need to see the house in person, too.

During a viewing, it’s important to look beyond the interior. Crawl spaces, utility areas, and other less visible parts of the property can reveal problems that aren’t mentioned in the listing. The technical report can also raise questions that are difficult to answer from photos alone. So, take time to check a property and be prepared to ask uncomfortable questions. Even better: bring a well-versed Dutch buying agent (aankoopmakelaar) who is familiar with the Dutch housing market and will do these things for you!