Parents in the Netherlands face higher childcare bills in 2027

Parents with lower incomes in the Netherlands could face higher childcare bills in 2027, despite plans to increase government support. Childcare centres are raising their rates faster than the maximum hourly rate covered by the childcare allowance.

Dutch childcare costs rising faster than government support

According to research by parents' association BOinK, childcare fees are already higher than the government reimbursement limits at most centres. This means families receiving childcare allowance in the Netherlands could have to pay more out of their own pocket next year.

In 2026, the average hourly fee for daycare reached 11,82 euros, while the government only covers costs up to 11,23 euros per hour. For after-school care, the average price was 10,70 euros, compared to a reimbursement limit of 9,98 euros.

BOinK found that 72 percent of daycare centres and 71 percent of after-school care providers charge more than the government's maximum rates.