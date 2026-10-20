Parents in the Netherlands face higher childcare bills in 2027
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Parents with lower incomes in the Netherlands could face higher childcare bills in 2027, despite plans to increase government support. Childcare centres are raising their rates faster than the maximum hourly rate covered by the childcare allowance.
Dutch childcare costs rising faster than government support
According to research by parents' association BOinK, childcare fees are already higher than the government reimbursement limits at most centres. This means families receiving childcare allowance in the Netherlands could have to pay more out of their own pocket next year.
In 2026, the average hourly fee for daycare reached 11,82 euros, while the government only covers costs up to 11,23 euros per hour. For after-school care, the average price was 10,70 euros, compared to a reimbursement limit of 9,98 euros.
BOinK found that 72 percent of daycare centres and 71 percent of after-school care providers charge more than the government's maximum rates.
The government will increase these limits by 3,32 percent in 2027, bringing the maximum hourly reimbursement rates to:
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Daycare: 11,60 euros
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After-school care: 10,31 euros
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Childminder services: 8,77 euros
However, the new limits are already below the average fees charged by daycare and after-school care providers in 2026.
Why are lower-income families affected?
The childcare allowance (kinderopvangtoeslag) in the Netherlands helps working parents cover part of their childcare costs, depending on their household income.
Lower-income families already receive the maximum allowance of 96 percent of the government's hourly rate. Unlike some higher-income families, they will not benefit from a further increase in that percentage in 2027.
If childcare providers continue raising their rates faster than the government increases its reimbursement limits, these parents will have to cover the difference themselves. According to NU, this could mean around 10 euros more per month for some families.
Dutch government plans further childcare support
The government is gradually increasing childcare subsidies ahead of a planned overhaul of the system in 2029.
Under the government's plans for 2027, working parents with a combined income of up to around 72.000 euros would qualify for the maximum reimbursement rate.
However, the amount families actually pay will still depend on their childcare provider's hourly fees, household income and the number of hours their children attend childcare.
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Editor at IamExpat Media