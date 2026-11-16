Starting daycare in the Netherlands: How to help your child settle in

Starting daycare in a new country can feel like a daunting step. Leading Dutch childcare organisation Kindergarden supports international families every year, offering children the personal attention and care they need to feel safe, secure and happy. Here is how the right daycare environment helps children feel seen, valued and confident from day one.

Starting daycare is an exciting milestone for both children and parents. For many international families in the Netherlands, it is also the beginning of new friendships, experiences and a daily routine. While every child adjusts differently, daycare can offer a warm, stimulating environment where children grow, learn and develop confidence through play and interaction with others. Why Dutch daycare can be a positive experience Daycare is much more than a practical solution for working parents. It is a place where children discover the world around them, build relationships and develop important social and emotional skills. Being part of a group helps children learn how to interact with others, take turns and express themselves. Structured activities, free play and daily routines provide opportunities to explore, learn and gain independence. At the same time, the familiar faces of trusted pedagogical professionals create a sense of safety and belonging. For many children, daycare quickly becomes a place they enjoy going to each day.

Preparing for a smooth start A good start to daycare often begins before the first day. Visiting the daycare location together, meeting the pedagogical professionals and spending time in the environment can help make everything feel more familiar for both the parents and children. It is also helpful to share information about your child with the team. Telling them about their routines, preferences, favourite comfort items or any specific needs helps pedagogical professionals provide the individual support that works best for your child. Many daycare organisations also offer settling-in sessions. These moments allow children to gradually get to know their new environment, the other children and the people caring for them.

Plan a visit to Kindergarden What if my child does not speak Dutch? This is one of the most common questions international parents ask. The good news is that young children communicate in many different ways. Through play, routines, facial expressions, gestures and personal attention, they quickly learn to feel comfortable in a new environment. When looking for a new daycare centre in the Netherlands, it’s worth finding somewhere that works with families from many different backgrounds and cultures. The benefit is that pedagogical professionals focus first on helping children feel safe and understood. As children participate in daily activities and interact with others, language development naturally becomes part of their experience. Many international parents are surprised by how quickly their children adapt and start picking up new words and expressions.

Supporting your child during the transition Every child has their own personality and way of adjusting to change. Some children feel at home from day one, while others need a little more time to build trust and confidence. What helps most is consistency, patience and close cooperation between parents and childcare professionals. Children feel reassured when they see that the adults around them are working together and that daycare is a safe, positive place. A calm and predictable goodbye routine can help children understand what to expect. While it can be emotional for parents to leave their child in someone else's care for the first time, children usually benefit from a calm and predictable routine. Many pedagogical professionals are experienced in guiding children through these transitions and helping them feel comfortable throughout the day. Trust the process Starting daycare is a big step but it is also the beginning of many wonderful experiences. As children become familiar with their new surroundings, they build relationships, gain confidence and develop skills that will support them for years to come. Every child settles in at their own pace. With time, patience and the right support, daycare can become a place where children feel safe, valued and free to explore the world around them.