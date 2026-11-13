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Schools in the Netherlands to track student absences more closely

Schools in the Netherlands to track student absences more closely

Schools to Track Student Absences More Closely From 2027

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By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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Schools in the Netherlands will have to monitor pupil and student absences more closely from August 1, 2027, under new legislation approved by the Dutch Senate. The changes aim to identify attendance problems earlier and improve support for children and young people who struggle to attend school regularly.

Schools to monitor both authorised and unauthorised absences

Under the new School Absenteeism Reduction Act, primary schools, secondary schools and MBO institutions will be required to take a more preventive approach to absenteeism. Schools must record both authorised absences, such as illness, and unauthorised absences, such as skipping classes without a valid reason.

Currently, schools must report 16 hours of unauthorised absence within four consecutive school weeks to the Education Executive Agency (DUO), which forwards the information to the compulsory education officer (leerplichtambtenaar) in the pupil's municipality. Schools can also report concerning absences before this threshold is reached.

Attendance data will also be shared in aggregated form with municipalities and regional education partnerships, helping them identify patterns and provide schools with more targeted support.

More support for children struggling to attend school

The new law also aims to help children who struggle to attend school regularly by encouraging schools to intervene earlier. This could mean a mentor providing additional support to a pupil or involving a youth doctor (jeugdarts) to identify possible health-related reasons for their absence.

Schools, municipalities and regional education partnerships will also be able to work together to find solutions for pupils who cannot attend regular classes. According to the Dutch government, these could include remote learning or arrangements that combine education with healthcare support, depending on the child's needs.

Changes to compulsory education exemptions in the Netherlands

The new legislation will also change how exemptions from compulsory education are assessed for children who cannot attend school due to physical or psychological reasons.

Under the new rules, a youth doctor will be required to seek advice from a regional education partnership (samenwerkingsverband) about the educational options available to the child before an exemption is granted. Exemptions will also be available for more flexible periods, rather than unnecessarily keeping children out of education for extended periods.

The government hopes these changes will ensure that children who are able to receive some form of education can access appropriate support instead of missing out on schooling altogether.

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Fatma Nur Ozturk
Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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