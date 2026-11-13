Schools in the Netherlands to track student absences more closely

Schools in the Netherlands will have to monitor pupil and student absences more closely from August 1, 2027, under new legislation approved by the Dutch Senate. The changes aim to identify attendance problems earlier and improve support for children and young people who struggle to attend school regularly.

Schools to monitor both authorised and unauthorised absences

Under the new School Absenteeism Reduction Act, primary schools, secondary schools and MBO institutions will be required to take a more preventive approach to absenteeism. Schools must record both authorised absences, such as illness, and unauthorised absences, such as skipping classes without a valid reason.

Currently, schools must report 16 hours of unauthorised absence within four consecutive school weeks to the Education Executive Agency (DUO), which forwards the information to the compulsory education officer (leerplichtambtenaar) in the pupil's municipality. Schools can also report concerning absences before this threshold is reached.

Attendance data will also be shared in aggregated form with municipalities and regional education partnerships, helping them identify patterns and provide schools with more targeted support.