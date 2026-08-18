Dutch schools introduce new learning targets for language and maths

New core objectives have been introduced in Dutch education as the school year begins. Targets for the Dutch language and mathematics have been updated for the first time since 2006, in order to improve the declining basic skills of students in the Netherlands.

Updated learning targets for Dutch and mathematics

Children in the north of the country have returned to school and some learners will have different learning targets in the new school year. From August, Dutch schools can begin implementing the new core objectives for Dutch, arithmetic and mathematics, according to a government statement.

Core objectives in education form the foundation of all lessons taught in the Netherlands, determining the knowledge, skills and experiences students must master. The current core objectives from 2006 have now been updated for primary education and the lower years of secondary education, reports NOS.

The new objectives provide more guidance for teachers and give more specific descriptions about what students should be able to do. For example, outlining a clearer role for literature and requiring language to be developed throughout all subjects.