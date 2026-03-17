Friesland introduces new core objectives for Frisian education

The unanimous decision of the provincial council will make learning Frisian mandatory for all children in Friesland. Five new core objectives for primary and secondary schools will be implemented starting August 1, 2026.

Implementation of “active Frisian” by 2023

As concerns about the longevity of Frisian grow, the provincial council of Friesland is advocating for the language to become a requirement in education. These new policies are not just about language. Schools are supposed to become a nurturing learning environment that fosters conscious engagement with Frisian culture.

Five concrete objectives will guide the curriculum design to encourage the “active use” of Frisian in and outside the classroom. They include short-term goals, like the immediate use of Frisian as a form of expression and long-term aspirations in student development.

Widespread concerns about Frisian dying out led to a special exception allowing the provincial council to be involved in setting educational content. Usually, in the Dutch school system, nationwide policies are enforced by the House of Representatives in The Hague.