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Friesland introduces new core objectives for Frisian education

Friesland introduces new core objectives for Frisian education

By Elea Juerss

The unanimous decision of the provincial council will make learning Frisian mandatory for all children in Friesland. Five new core objectives for primary and secondary schools will be implemented starting August 1, 2026.

Implementation of “active Frisian” by 2023

As concerns about the longevity of Frisian grow, the provincial council of Friesland is advocating for the language to become a requirement in education. These new policies are not just about language. Schools are supposed to become a nurturing learning environment that fosters conscious engagement with Frisian culture.

Five concrete objectives will guide the curriculum design to encourage the “active use” of Frisian in and outside the classroom. They include short-term goals, like the immediate use of Frisian as a form of expression and long-term aspirations in student development.

Widespread concerns about Frisian dying out led to a special exception allowing the provincial council to be involved in setting educational content. Usually, in the Dutch school system, nationwide policies are enforced by the House of Representatives in The Hague.

While changes will begin taking place this summer, institutions have time to fully implement the new core objectives until the academic year of 2030/31. The municipalities of Amelân, Schiermonnikoog, Terschelling, Vlieland and Weststellingwerf are exempt from the otherwise Friesland-wide policy.

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The dying language of the Netherlands

Frisian is native to the northern Dutch province of Friesland. While it is the only regional language officially recognised by the Dutch government, its native speakers are fading in numbers.

According to data published by NOS, only 22 percent of children speak Frisian outside their home. As urbanisation in the Netherlands progresses, fewer and fewer parents pass the language and traditions on to their children.

Reviving the language and the culture of Friesland is the central motivator behind the policy changes. Both schools and members of the parties of the FNP and BBB have been showing their support for the renewed core objectives.

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Elea Juerss

Editorial Assistant at IamExpat Media

Editorial Intern for IamExpat Media. Born and raised in Hamburg, Elea came to Amsterdam to study Liberal Arts and Sciences with a focus on Media and Journalism. Even though she only came to the Netherlands recently, she already cycles boldly like a true Amsterdammer. Elea is dedicated to writing and finding a good Franzbrötchen wherever she goes.Read more

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