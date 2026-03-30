The Early and Lower Years of the International School of Amsterdam are oriented around inquiry-driven learning. The curriculum and environment are designed with intention and purpose to centre education around promoting agency in the youngest residents of Amsterdam. When people think about student leadership, they picture public speaking, student councils, and managing roles in later school years. However, initiative development begins much earlier. In the Early Years and Lower School classrooms, leadership is seen not only as an extracurricular opportunity but also as something embedded in the curriculum and reinforced throughout the school day. Encouraging leadership from the start For the youngest learners, leadership starts with voice and choice. Teachers can intentionally create environments where students are encouraged to share their ideas, make choices within clear boundaries, and see those ideas taken seriously. According to Carolyn Lacey, Assistant Head of Lower School at the International School of Amsterdam, listening to students is at the heart of this process. "When children see that their thoughts matter and lead to real action, it builds their sense of self-worth and confidence. This positive feedback loop becomes the foundation of leadership," Lacey explains.

“The power and importance of listening to young people’s ideas cannot be underestimated.” Creating education with purpose In practice, this needs to look concrete and age-appropriate. Students should be allowed to make decisions about the activities that take place in the classroom. Choosing materials, advocating for experiences connected to their interests, and taking part in shared reflections on their learning experiences help develop agency early on. Even small responsibilities, such as leading a line, helping to tidy shared spaces, or picking their daily class story, help children develop a sense of independence and accountability. These rotating roles allow future leaders to experience responsibility and make their own contribution. The design of the International School of Amsterdam's Early Years' physical environment itself supports this philosophy. Inspired by approaches such as Reggio Emilia, classroom spaces are purposefully structured to encourage each individual's independence. From child-height sinks and accessible materials that allow students to manage routines themselves, they build ownership from an early age. Leadership is developed through inquiry-based learning. It all begins with "provocation," a prompt designed to spark curiosity through materials, images, or discussion. Teachers observe how students respond and shape learning experiences around their interests.

As inquiries conclude, students in leadership-oriented classrooms are encouraged to suggest actions connected to their learning. Whether this is changing a behaviour, supporting a cause, or improving their environment. Following through on these ideas reinforces students’ belief that their actions can make a difference. Exploring agency at a young age Head of ISA’s Lower School, Lief Erickson, emphasises that leadership at this age is developmental rather than positional. “Leadership doesn’t necessarily mean being a leader,” he explains. “We see it as making a positive contribution through action.” Students in such programmes first learn to take responsibility for themselves, then for their classroom, for their school, and gradually for the world. This progression reflects a focus on action and on developing Approaches to Learning (ATL) skills, such as communication and self-management. Across the Early School years at the International School of Amsterdam, leadership opportunities can appear in many forms. From student council initiatives and community projects to classroom presentations and collaborative performances, children should get the opportunity to explore their agency. Each experience helps them practise accountability and responsibility, allowing them to find their voice and grow in confidence in ways appropriate to their stage of development.